Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 33/1 Kempton pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Wednesday

In-form contender can land Grade 3 prize

Handicap debutant is one to note

Three-year-old gelding Green Triangle makes his second start for Simon and Ed Crisford having changed hands for 85,000gns during the summer, previously seen in the double green colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede for Joseph O'Brien.

The son of Gleneagles had previously been purchased for €40,000 as a yearling, Irish-bred out of mile-and-a-quarter winner Whimsical Dream, a relation of a number of black-type achievers including Group One winner Rafha, dam of Invincible Spirit.

Green Triangle made ten starts for Carriganóg Racing, winning twice, including in his final start for the yard at Gowran Park when equipped with first-time blinkers. On that occasion, the gelding beat And So To Bed, who had previously been narrowly denied by Whirl in a Curragh Group Two, with Group Three-winning Albany Stakes third Heavens Gate further behind.

He looked set to win at Killarney last year, too, striding clear under 5lb claiming Wayne Hassett before running out, gifting the race to subsequent dual Derby winner Lambourn.

Considering he has shown plenty of ability during his career so far, Green Triangle appears capable of being competitive in a race of this nature from a mark of 94. He's entitled to improve for his yard debut when last seen, with the sounder conditions here likely to suit too, and is one to note at a price of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Green Triangle E/W in 15:14 Nottingham SBK 15/2

Enjoy The Dream could be capable of posing a threat in this extended 2m2f Grade Three for Andrew McNamara, despite having a bit to find with some of her rivals in this field.

Whilst further improvement is required at this level, she has previously won a Grade Two as a juvenile when providing a shock at odds of 33/134.00 at Fairyhouse during 2023, beating Blood Destiny, who has gone on to achieve a rating of 152 over fences, three-lengths behind in third.

Earlier in her career, she also finished fifth in a Grade One to Lossiemouth, with Zarak The Brave and Gala Marceau filling the places, far from disgraced against some top opponents on that occasion.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman is out of a Listed-winning Flat mare in Enjoy The Life, who has also produced black-type achieving Flat performers in Enjoy Vijay and Enjoy The Moon, as well as six-time winner Ecco, a chase and point-to-point winner.

In recent months, Enjoy The Dream has been performing consistently well, achieving form figures of 2212 following a fifth-placed effort at Fairyhouse in January. She is capable of achieving some black-type over the larger obstacles, and could be able to show further improvement having gained plenty of experience over the past year.

Not one to discount, Enjoy The Dream can run well under Brian Hayes, who partnered her to her latest victory.

Recommended Bet Back Enjoy The Dream in 15:35 Punchestown SBK 11/2

Five-timer seeking Western Fold has been hugely progressive this year, rising from a mark of 134 to his current rating of 157 in a matter of months.

His successes have included a Listed handicap win at Ballinrobe, in which he beat 14 rivals by four-lengths, before dominating in the Galway Plate on a mark of 148, pulling four-and-a-half-lengths clear of the talented Jesse Evans, with his stablemate Shecouldbeanything a 10-length third, and the likes of Amirite, Buddy One, and many other noteworthy rivals further behind.

Given a 9lb rise for that exceptional win, Western Fold then landed a Grade Two in fine fashion, comfortably beating Affordale Fury, Blood Destiny, the reopposing Monbeg Park, and Rebel Gold.

A horse on an upward trajectory, who has the scope for even further progression in his tenth chasing start as a six-year-old, Western Fold holds solid claims under Danny Gilligan and is the one to beat on recent form. He has the benefit of race fitness, and the ceiling of his ability is unknown.

Representing Cullentra, who hold a strong hand with Croke Park heading the line-up, Western Fold is a hugely exciting prospect and can continue his rich vein of form by adding another graded success to his record.

Recommended Bet Back Western Fold in 16:05 Punchestown SBK 5/4

The step up to a mile allowed Glorious Kitty to put in her best effort since a creditable sixth on Derby day at Epsom in June, placing second to dominant winner Terrapin at odds of 10/111.00 in a Newcastle handicap.

Back up in class on an unchanged mark of 61, the daughter of Cotai Glory could finally be ready to strike from a mark 14lb lower than when putting in that excellent effort behind Stormy Impact in the three-year-old Dash.

On debut last year, Glorious Kitty finished fourth to Betty Clover in the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes, outrunning odds of 40/141.00 in a race which featured a number of horses who have franked the form.

Although she remains a maiden as she makes her 11th start here, she has shown more than enough ability on occasion to suggest she should be capable of shedding her maiden tag and landing a first career success.

Recommended Bet Back Glorious Kitty E/W in 16:14 Nottingham SBK 9/1

Eight-year-old gelding Smallcraftwarning looks to hold strong claims under 7lb claiming Josh Williamson in this 2m7f chase handicap.

The John Patrick Ryan-trained contender has been generally consistent for his new connections this year, since making the switch from Evanna McCutcheon, making the frame on a number of occasions as well as winning twice.

Although he's 9lb higher than his only previous win over fences, Smallcraftwarning has his burden eased and remains capable of showing further progression in only his sixth start over the larger obstacles.

He was well beaten by winner Sallap in his latest start over hurdles at Clonmel, but stuck on into third in the field of 14, and can enter calculations once again returning back over fences.

A likeable horse, Smallcraftwarning appears on a workable mark from which he can pose a threat and he warrants each-way consideration.

Recommended Bet Back Smallcraftwarning E/W in 16:35 Punchestown SBK 13/2

Likeable performer Tyger Bay has often run well at this venue and returned to winning ways here in July with a course-and-distance success from a mark of 66.

His rating had significantly dropped from a year prior, when performing from a mark of 83 at Newcastle, and when a luckless eighth in a competitive handicap here, sent off at odds of 66/167.00 when failing to get the run of the race from a rating of 82.

Often running on strongly in the closing stages during his races, things didn't fall right for Tyger Bay until his success here during the summer and he was able to double up at Chelmsford from a 2lb higher mark. He's now 4lb above his last success, but remains well treated at the weights on a going day considering some of the form he has shown previously.

In familiar surroundings here, Tyger Bay should put in a bold bid under Ryan Kavanagh, and can bounce back from a disappointing effort at Doncaster in which he lost all momentum late on having been hampered.

The return to this track should suit, and Tyger Bay makes the most appeal for Conrad Allen as he seeks a 14th career win.

Recommended Bet Back Tyger Bay E/W in 16:40 Kempton SBK 8/1

Making his handicap debut in this extended mile contest, three-year-old gelding Twilight Ice is one to note from a mark of 66.

The son of Twilight Son has made three starts to date, finishing in both of his first two outings before achieving a fifth-placed position in his latest start following a gelding operation. A £160,000 purchase as a yearling, Twilight Ice was able to stick to the task well late on when last seen, having previously appeared to be learning with experience, and could be ready to strike in his fourth start now in handicaps for an in-form yard.

James Tate has saddled three winners, a second and third from seven runners at the track this term, and Clifford Lee has a 28 percent strike-rate for the yard this year. Twilight Ice should be more competitive in handicaps and is a horse to keep a close eye on here.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Ice E/W in 16:45 Nottingham SBK 10/1

Four-year-old gelding Pitney hasn't been running well this year, finishing down the field in all of his runs to date, but he drops in class from a low mark here, making his second run following wind surgery, and a smaller field contest could allow him to be more competitive.

He wasn't in a position to challenge when sporting first-time cheekpieces in his latest start over course-and-distance, towards the rear of the field when sent off at odds of 80/181.00.

In his penultimate start, the son of Mehmas finished seventh at Chelmsford when a 125/1126.00 chance, well beaten by the eventual winner Dubai Beach, who has won since and is now rated 96, but far from disgraced in comparison with the rest of the field considering he came extremely wide to mount his challenge in the straight.

Last year for his former trainer Hugo Palmer, Pitney was able to win a higher class Chester contest from a 5lb higher mark, sent off the 7/24.50 favourite under 3lb claiming Jonny Peate when narrowly beating subsequent 50/151.00 winner of a tricky Doncaster handicap in Pearl Eye. He had previously shown form as a juvenile with a three-length defeat by Frost At Dawn in novice company, before beating four subsequent winners to land his maiden at Wolverhampton.

In handicaps the following season, Pitney was able to run well twice at Chester, in success in his final start for his previous connections and earlier on during the year when a neck second to now 93-rated Love Billy Boy, with the likes of useful performer Blue Prince, now 84-rated subsequent winner Teraabb, and, most notably, a future Group Two winner in Witness Stand, now rated 117, further behind.

Whilst Pitney has struggled to show anywhere near that level of form for his current trainer Michael Attwater, it's hard to imagine he has lost all ability and this ease in class from a lower mark could allow him to fare better than in his previous runs. The smaller field should help, and he holds a chance if able to return to the force of old.

Recommended Bet Back Pitney E/W in 19:10 Kempton SBK 33/1

Now read Sam Turner's latest tips here!