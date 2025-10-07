Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a Kempton handicapper to excel on Wednesday and has an early Cesarewitch bet

Drop in trip may see Liosa bounce back

Kittow can continue fine recent run

Hipop primed to hit the right notes at HQ

The experiment of running Liosa over seven furlongs at Kempton last month was certainly a gamble worth taking by connections, but a combination of the trip and a positive ride on his first start at that distance told in the closing stages.

The selection did however travel sweetly for the majority of that Class 6 affair following an 81-day absence and was duly dropped by the assessor despite shaping encouragingly.

He reverts to her preferred trip here and, with two of his career wins coming after 13 and 18 days, a fortnight's gap between races looks ideal.

Jack Dace retains the ride and the The Last Lion gelding has only disappointed once in four starts at Kempton (1163), while his record in September and October reads seven starts, three wins and three places so, providing he goes to post calmly, he ought to be on the scene.

The other positive is the fine recent run of his small stable who have sent out a couple of winners in the past fortnight.

Recommended Bet Back Liosa in the 18:10 at Kempton SBK 6/1

It could be fair to say that Colin Keane and Hipop De Loire haven't quite clicked as yet.

The six-time Irish Champion Jockey has partnered Saturday's Cesarewitch contender on three occasions and, on each start, the duo have found trouble and looked more than a shade unlucky not to finish closer to the winner.

Two of those occasions were in firecely-contested Ebor Handicaps where it would probably be charitable to cut the 31-year-old some slack given his mount lacked the necessary gears to take advantage of a decent track position in the York straight.

That was certainly the case this year where, after travelling well on the heels of the leaders for much of the race, the American Post gelding couldn't find the gaps when the tempo quickened and it could just be a case of the Knavesmire not being a sufficient enough test over that trip for him.

There should be no such excuses on the Rowley Mile this Saturday with such a wide expanse of Cambridgeshire countryside to exploit and a repeat of his third in the Doncaster Cup where he chased home the 115-rated course specialist Sweet William must surely put him in the shake-up.

Recommended Bet Back Hipop de Loire in the Cesarewitch - Newmarket, Saturday, 15:40 SBK 7/1

