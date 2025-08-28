Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Rhythm can Master Thirsk foes

Time for Moore success at Ffos Las

Fisher can land rare win on Call

Harker veteran can shine at Thirsk

Call Time could be very appropriately named with many punters likely to do just that on the son of Soldier's Call if he throws away another gilt-edged opportunity.

The selection did just that at today's venue when again exhibiting his annoying trait of hanging left when coming off the bridle and his propensity to dive that way opened the door for the well-backed Diamondsinthesand to waltz straight through and steal the prize.

That isn't the first time that Call Time has hung his chance away and, there is a sizeable chance he may do the same this afternoon with just six rivals in opposition and the wide open straight of Ffos Las to negotiate.

The stalls being situated on the outside of the straight doesn't help his cause either.

On the more positive side, the recent rain in the region will really play to the strengths of Stan Moore's sprinter who is seemingly just as adept over the minimum trip or five furlongs, while he is already proven on soft ground.

Hopefully, he can end a frustrating sequence of three silver medal finishes at the west Wales venue with the talented Taylor Fisher on board.

Recommended Bet Back Call Time to Win 13:25 Ffos Las SBK 11/4

It has nearly been five years to the day that Rhythm Master finished a gallant third in the Group 1 Prix Morny behind subsequent Commonwealth Cup winner Campanelle during the height of Covid.

Needless to say, there has been a lot of water pass under the bridge since then, but the now seven-year-old gelding appears to retain his enthusiasm for racing and could be capable of adding to his sizeable career earnings with another prominent showing in this Class 2 handicap.

The selection started life with Richard Fahey, winning at a big price under Meg Nicholls on his Haydock debut, and the Yorkshire handler saddles one of the clear dangers to his former charge with Strong Warrior who was last seen finishing in mid pack at Royal Ascot in the latest edition of the Commonwealth Cup.

He could prove tough to beat off 95 in his second handcap as he stretches out to the seven furlongs, but there has been enough encouragement in Rhythm Master's recent efforts, not least when a course and distance scorer on his penultimate start, to suggest he should be highly competitive.

Jockey Sam James boasts figures aboard the selection of 22333 and the likes of Desert Falcon and Flaming Rib should provide a good gallop for Geoff Harker's veteran to run at.

Recommended Bet Back Rhythm Master, E/W, in 16:08 Thirsk SBK 9/1

