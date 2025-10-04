Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Kal can prove the punters' pal in open Arc

Balding filly can blossom on Arc day

Recent Paris rain should suit Kalpana

Witness another shock in Foret

There is little doubt Longchamp takes centre stage on Sunday with a wide open Qatar Prix de l'Arc De Triomphe providing punters with a fascinating puzzle to solve.

The draw often plays a huge part in determining the results of this marquee Grade 1and a wide berth arguably won't help the likes of Byzantine Dream or Croix Du Nord who represent Japan.

There would also have to be a huge doubt whether the recent rain in Paris would play to the strengths of the duo either, but Kalpana won't mind conditions and looks an interesting proposition with the cheekpieces applied for the first time.

Stall 10 is workable for Andrew Balding's raider and there is a feeling at Kingsclere that she is coming right in the autumn for the second successive year.

There was no great surprise at home that the daughter of Study Of Man was beaten at odds on at Kempton in the September Stakes as she had enjoyed a nice break following her run behind Calandagan in the King George in July.

Her Ascot conqueror would be favourite for this race if he was allowed to run (geldings not permitted) so by proxy Kalpana looks a fair wager at her current odds with the first-time headgear reported to have had the desired effect and livenened up her homework.

The handicapper rated her King George run the best of a 12-race career but close behind that performance was a success on very soft ground on Champions Day in the Fillies & Mares so this time of year and easy turf look to be her optimum conditions.

Granted a clean passage through what is often a rough race, she can trouble the talented Minnie Hauk, Daryz (who nearly got the nod but for his early keeness) and Aventure.

Recommended Bet Back Kalpana, E/W 4 Places, in 15:05 Longchamp SBK 9/1

More Thunder put up one of the smartest performances of the season on the clock when landing the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury back in August and is a worthy favourite to follow in the hoofprints of One Master who captured three successive renewals of this race for trainer William Haggas.

He is a difficult horse to take on as he could easily be 5-5 this term but for an unfortunate defeat in the Wokingham Stakes when beaten a head by Get It.

The layers have priced him accordingly though and, while I will probably ensure that if he wins I win on the race, the 20/121.00 and bigger on offer about Witness Stand makes some appeal from a value perspective, especially with four places on offer.

Many felt that the selection nicked a Group 2 at Goodwood and there may have been an element of him being in the right place at the right time, but he proved at Newbury that the performance was no fluke and he could be the type of handy racer which could enjoy Longchamp.

The recent rain should be no barrier to his chance and hopefully Hollie Doyle can hit the gates running and overcome a wide draw as he makes plenty of appeal each-way at his odds.

Recommended Bet Back Witness Stand, E/W 4 Places, in 16:25 Longchamp SBK 20/1

