Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Gosden filly looking for Justice at Headquarters

Sam Turner heads to Chepstow and Newmarket

Milos can prove a magic bet at Chepstow

Drop in trip should suit daughter of Justify

Le Milos is clearly not the force of old, but then again arguably neither are his eight rivals in this Veterans' Chase so he could be worth chancing on his return to action.

Versatile ground wise, the Dan Skelton-trained gelding boasts victories following absences from the track of 171 and 249 days so will hopefully be ready to do himself justice here on his seasonal bow.

While that victory in the Newbury feature, formerly known as the Hennessy, was three years ago, there were glimpses last season that Le Milos retains enough ability to be a solid 140-rated handicapper and he wound up his last campaign winning off that mark at Fakenham with a degree of comfort and plenty in hand.

He was third to the talented Lowry's Bar on his sole run at this track last Christmas and his penultimate performance at Haydock behind The Flier Begley has taken a couple of subsequent boosts with the winner and runner-up going in again since.

Recommended Bet Back Le Milos to Win 15:12 Chepstow SBK 10/3

The step up to Group 3 company and twelve furlongs proved just beyond Miss Justice in the Princess Royal Stakes at the end of last month, but a repeat of that effort over the more favourable ten furlong trip of the Pride Stakes could see her revisit the winners' enclosure.

The Justify filly travelled powerfully throughout last time and looked to have a serious chance leaving the Dip when challenging the game all-the-way winner Silent Love hitting the rising ground.

However, although Miss Justice had previously won over a mile-and-a-half in modest company at Southwell, she didn't appear to see out the trip in a deeper race at HQ, and was passed by some closers as she faded into fifth.

Nevertheless, it was a fine first effort in Pattern company by the selection and she has come a long way since being beaten in Wolverhampton maidens back in the spring.

Hopefully she still has some gas in the tank on her seventh start of a largely successful campaign and a patient ride could see her involved in the finish once more on the Rowley Mile.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Justice, E/W, in 16:45 Newmarket SBK 12/1

