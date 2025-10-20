Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Fry fancied to deliver for O'Brien at the Curragh
Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns with two selections for Yarmouth and a pick at the Curragh on Tuesday...
-
Industrious George primed for another big show
-
Cor blimey, Wadham handicapper can outrun odds
-
Drop in trip can work the oracle for Fry
Yarmouth, 15:10 - Back Gorgeous Mr George each-way @ 9/25.50
Gorgeous Mr George (Ire)
- J: Ray Dawson
- T: Dylan Cunha
- F: 11416222
No one could accuse Gorgeous Mr George of being lazy ahead of his 18th start of the calendar year.
While many Flat horses are crying enough at this time of the season, Dylan Cunha's three-year-old appears to relishing the workload, posting a new career best when a creditable runner-up at this venue over the mile last time.
A sluggish start which saw the selection last of the 13 runners to reach 20mph on the RaceIQ data gave Gorgeous Mr George a mountain to climb, while he also had to take evasive action late on when Jason Watson was unseated from rival Distinct Spirit.
With all that in mind, it was another fine effort from the likeable son of Galileo Gold and, granted a little more fortune in running and a cleaner break, he may improve on that running-on second to Lord Montague in this Class 4 affair.
Yarmouth, 15:10 - Back Corundum each-way @ [12/1
Corundum
- J: Dylan Hogan
- T: Lucy Wadham
- F: 2-4544874
The conundrum in backing Corundum is a career record of 0-11 and the fact Lucy Wadham's gelding wears more headgear than Boy George.
Today's drop in trip is another experiment for the son of Blue Point who has often flattered to deliver at this level before leaving his supporters frustrated.
However, there was enough in his latest performance over a mile at this venue (when fourth in the Lord Montague event) to suggest that a race of this nature may be within his remit and he could be worth a modest tilt at big odds if the layers again write off his chance.
Providing Dylan Hogan can get the selection to switch off early on and the first-time hood encourages him to drop his head and settle then he could surprise.
Curragh, 16:25 - Back Small Fry each-way @ 7/24.50
Small Fry (Ire)
- J: Mr J. L. Gleeson
- T: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 1122-3119
Originally bought for £1000 following four largely unproductive runs in Ireland, Small Fry proved a brilliant purchase by Jamie Moore and his family with connections selling the son of Harzand in July to Joseph O'Brien for 100,000gns.
A five-time winner for previous connections, the gelding's victories included a smooth success at the Derby meeting in June when ground conditions were a good deal easier than the official description of good.
I thought Small Fry made a pleasing start to life for his new handler in the Irish Cesarewitch when beaten just seven lengths by stablemate Puturhandstogether following an aggressive ride on his first start in 113 days.
At least that outing gave the selection a sighter of the Curragh and this drop back to a mile-and-a-half should be much more to his liking, while the booking of the talented John Gleeson is another positive.
Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here
Recommended bets
