Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Rubellite to prove a gem of a bet at Newcastle

Improving Innox could be the answer in Silver Plate

Course winner can make all to land chasing feature

Rubellite poised to sparkle at Gosforth Park

The Centenary Silver Plate Novices' Limited Handicap Chase has only attracted five runners despite a decent first prize, but the small field might assist Inox Allen in his bid to defy a sizeable layoff with victory in the Class 3 affair.

When last seen, the seven-year-old demolished his 10 rivals over course and distance with the first-time visor applied, and although that form has dust on it, the fact it was just a second start over fences for the seven-year-old augurs well for this season.

The assessor obviously had his say, raising the son of Masked Marvel by 11lb for the rout, but the selection found a lovely rhythm at the head of affairs under Alan Doyle to score readily and continue his record of going very well fresh.

Doyle has been retained in the saddle by connections, which looks a smart move given the way he and Inox Allen enjoyed an excellent synchronicity back in April and I would doubt there has been much left to work on fitness wise on the gelding's return.

Recommended Bet Back Inox Allen to Win 14:33 Perth SBK 9/4

The presence of potential springer in the market Flying Scotsman makes this a tricky race to approach with total conviction, but there looks an upside in supporting Rubellite to continue her renaissance for new connections.

The daughter of Iffraaj makes her third start for the Richard Fahey stable and, if her latest win at Wolverhampton is to be judged objectively, she has improved for the switch to the Yorkshire handler.

Rated just 55, Rubellite held decent claims at Dunstall Park and showed the benefit of a previous run at Southwell over 14 furlongs on her stable bow back in July when relatively easy to back.

The handicapper rated her Wolverhampton win as the best of her career to date and the success took her record over today's trip to 30411131 so she ought to be on the scene again at a venue she has previously proved her effectiveness at.