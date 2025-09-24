Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 16/1 Newmarket pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at three tracks on Thursday

Outsider is no forlorn hope in Newmarket Group Three

Likeable mare can land maiden hurdle at Listowel

Equipped with a first-time hood on hurdling debut, Thomas Cooper-trained Amen Kate is one to note in this maiden event. Under Sam Ewing, the five-year-old could be competitive in her first start over obstacles having shown potential in bumpers last term.

By Flemensfirth, Amen Kate is out of Augusta Kate, a dual Listed winner in bumpers who won on hurdling debut before claiming Grade One glory over two-and-a-half-miles over timber. She has also produced Baby Kate, a Listed bumper winner who also won on hurdling debut, as well as Cousin Kate, who features alongside her half-sister Amen Kate in this field.

Amen Kate was a comfortable winner on bumper debut at this venue twelve months ago, justifying 15/82.88 favouritism under Patrick Mullins to prevail by seven-and-a-half-lengths over subsequent Grade Three bumper winner Carrigmoornaspruce. A number of horses behind that day have gone on to frank the form, including Grainne A Chroi, a winner of a Clonmel maiden hurdle who finished second in a Limerick Grade Three in March.

In her following start, Amen Kate finished fourth to a future dual Grade One winning mare in Bambino Fever, with Listed winning Punchestown Champion Bumper runner-up Switch From Diesel in second, in a Leopardstown Grade Two. She finished fourth in the Listed race won by Switch From Diesel, before achieving the same finishing position in a Punchestown Grade Three when behind old rival Carrigmoornaspruce, with Grade Two winning Seo Linn in second.

There's plenty of substance to her form and Amen Kate should be good enough to win a maiden hurdle of this nature. She has shown to possess plenty of ability and could show further progression over obstacles in the hands of Sam Ewing.

Recommended Bet Back Amen Kate in 14:15 Listowel SBK 4/1

A son of St Mark's Basilica, Rogue Supremacy could be overlooked as one of the outsiders of the field in this Group Three 7f contest.

The most experienced runner of the eight, the David O'Meara-trained contender is more exposed than his rivals but has form at this level coming into the race having been narrowly denied at Kempton in the Sirenia Stakes when last seen. He was able to outrun odds of 40/141.00 to make the frame that day, impressing under Luke Morris and achieving a rating of 97 in the process.

Previously rated 89, Rogue Supremacy was unable to make any impression in a competitive York handicap in his penultimate start, but recorded a narrow success in handicap company from a 2lb lower mark in July, beating a promising juvenile in Ice Cold Alex.

On debut, Rogue Supremacy beat consistent performer Vlad, who had previously finished second to €2,000,000 Book 1 yearling purchase Treanmor. He then lined up in the Windsor Castle Stakes, well beaten by eventual winner Havana Hurricane but far from disgraced in a performance that had some plausible excuses.

Whilst Rogue Supremacy will have to prove better than some unexposed juveniles he faces in this field, and take another step forward, he has valuable experience in his favour and the best could be yet to come from him. The £160,000 breeze-up buy could outrun his odds under Harry Davies and spring a surprise on the Rowley Mile.

Recommended Bet Back Rogue Supremacy E/W in 15:35 Newmarket SBK 16/1

Course-and-distance winner Ifitwasme was victorious in this race twelve months ago under Calum Hogan, who is without his 2lb claim this time around, and the five-year-old gelding could be able to retain his crown despite being rated 12lb higher.

Returning over obstacles here following a couple of runs on the Flat, which included a two-mile success at this venue, Ifitwasme makes only his sixth hurdling start and is capable of showing the progression required to be effective from this higher rating.

He has been seen only once over hurdles since his win here last year, when ninth of nine in a Listed handicap at Limerick, but has had a couple of recent outings during the summer which should allow him to be fit and ready for this assignment.

In his first two starts, Ifitwasme featured in maidens won by Lark In The Mornin and Paddington, respectively, beginning his career in deep waters, before claiming his first win last summer as a four-year-old. He remains a horse with potential and could prove worth keeping onside.

Recommended Bet Back Ifitwasme E/W in 16:00 Listowel SBK 15/2

This could be the time to catch Nicky Henderson-trained Twirling on her going day as she appears for the second time following wind surgery and has had a recent run at Ascot from which she can improve.

The Seven Barrows representative is a three-time winner on the Flat and is now only 2lb higher than her last winning mark at Doncaster last year. Since her previous win, Twirling has run well from a higher rating, including when narrowly denied by Sterling Knight on the July Course when rated 92. She also finished third to Godwinson in a Goodwood handicap, and performed with some credit on the Rowley Mile in softer conditions last autumn.

Having switched yards from Simon and Ed Crisford since, firstly to Dan Skelton without making an appearance, before heading to her current yard, the daughter of Churchill is bidding to return to form. From her current mark, she holds each-way claims and could be ready to strike in the hands of Luke Morris.

Recommended Bet Back Twirling E/W in 16:28 Pontefract SBK 15/2

Likeable gelding Moonovercloon has dropped to a mark of 121 from which he can be competitive under 5lb claiming James Smith in this two-and-a-half-mile handicap in which he must carry top-weight.

The eight-year-old son of Sea Moon is on a winless run, but has seen his mark drop as a result and is now only 7lb higher than his previous handicap hurdle success. Since then, he has finished a close third in a Listed handicap from a mark of 126, defying odds of 50/151.00 to make the frame behind sadly ill-fated Chapeau De Soleil at Punchestown last year, and subsequently put in a number of promising efforts over the larger obstacles.

Moonovercloon performed with credit behind the likes of Mayor's Walk and Tag Man over fences, before being narrowly denied by Battleoverdoyen in a Galway handicap chase from a mark of 129. This year so far, Moonovercloon has been less impressive but did finish third in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan to Amirite when rated 133, and can make his presence felt from his current mark in this contest.

A versatile type, Moonovercloon can put in a competitive effort over timber here, and shouldn't be discounted, making each-way appeal.