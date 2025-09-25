Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a 20/1 outsider to make his mark at Newmarket

King may prove a right royal HQ wager

Casper overpriced to land second course win

Leader can prove all Klass at Haydock

At first glance, the case for King Casper may not be that obvious, however some of the selection's performances this season suggest he is a shade overpriced for this handicap, especially as he once again acquitted himself well at York on his latest start.

That race, captured by leading Cambridgeshire fancy Fifth Column, looked one of the strongest three-year-old handicaps run this season with the winner and the previously unbeaten Big Leader fighting out a thrilling finish.

King Casper had faded into ninth by that point, having raced enthusiastically early on, but he was beaten less than four lengths as one or two rivals and subsequent Yarmouth scorer Sea Force passed him late on.

The well-beaten Knights Gold (11th) has also won since to further endorse the form and it appeared another solid effort from Hugo Palmer's son of Shaman who, with the possible exception of Man Of La Mancha and Mezcala, doesn't face a raft of unexposed and improving horses of his generation here.

A gelding operation may also help to settle the selection who can race a little exuberantly and, the last time he encountered the Rowley Mile back in April, he was tremendously impressive in taking a handicap at today's venue by three lengths after travelling powerfully throughout.

The one niggle I have in the back of my mind is the new trip of nine furlongs, but his father had Arc winner Sottass behind him when winning the 2020 renewal Group 2 Prix d'Harcourt (10 furlongs) so maybe my concerns are unfounded.

There does appear some deadwood in this finale so with King Casper's stable enjoying a good season and the market not necessarily respecting his chance, I'm happy to play at the prices on offer.

Recommended Bet Back King Casper, E/W 4 Places, in 16:45 Newmarket SBK 20/1

William Haggas seems to have an infinite amount of unexposed and improving three-year-olds at his disposal and Klassleader looks to have plenty in his favour in this staying handicap.

The presence of Kempton winner Arabian Poet and the hat-trick seeking Gentle Warrior will hopefully ensure a fair price about the slow-maturing son of Lope De vega who bids to follow in the hoofprints of a long line of equine talent by winning staying handicaps for his handler this season.

An opening mark of 88 may not seem that lenient for a horse that wasn't hard pushed to win a Ffos Las novice event last time when sent off long odds-on.

However, the time of that victory belied the lack of competition and it also showcased that Klassleader is progressing both physically and mentally thanks to the patience of connections who haven't overraced him this season.

This test should be ideal and any cut in the ground won't be an issue given how he coped with conditions at Ffos Las last month.

Recommended Bet Back Klasleader to Win 17:10 Haydock SBK SP

