Ryder Cup 2025 Friday Tips: Europe can edge foursomes

Hatton and Rahm can put early blue on the board

Fleetwood and McIlroy can also deliver

Europe can win the opening session 2.5-1.5 @ 6/1 7.00

Europe have been crushed 19-9 and 17-11 in the last two away Ryder Cups.

And one of the big reasons was taking a big early hit in the opening foursomes.

Although Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton captured the top match for Europe against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on day one at Whistling Straits in 2021, the US won the other three matches to establish a 3-1 lead.

And it was even worse at Hazeltine in 2016 when the USA swept the Europeans 4-0.

By total contrast, Europe won the opening foursomes 4-0 in Rome in 2023.

So can Europe change the 'home team dominates early' script in 2025? Here's the verdict on the four matches.

Rahm and Hatton are one of the elite Euro pairings and showed it when going 2-0 in foursomes in Rome and also winning their opening foursomes at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Keegan Bradley says DeChambeau and Thomas "bring a spark to our team" but this looks a bit too much of a vibe pick. DeChambeau is hard to find a partner for and Thomas' erractic driving could spell trouble.

It might click for the Americans but the smart money here is on Europe to strike the first blow. The 6/52.20 looks good.

Recommended Bet Verdict: Europe (Rahm/Hatton) SBK 6/5

07:26: Aberg/Fitzpatrick v Scheffler/Henley

Donald has split the partnership of Aberg and Hovland and Fitzpatrick's recent form suggests he can turn around his poor previous record in Ryder Cups.

But they'll have it all on to defeat the duo of Scheffler and Henley, who won both their foursomes in the last Presidents Cup.

This looked likely to be the first game out for the US but, given the blind draw, perhaps it was a cute move to put them in slot two where McIlroy, Fleetwood and Rahm were unlikely to lurk.

World No.1 Scheffler and reliable partner Henley can put the first red on the board.

Recommended Bet Verdict: USA (Scheffler/Henley) SBK 5/6

In the game of cat and mouse of where you load your draw, Europe have got it right here and look to hold all the aces in match three.

McIlroy and Fleetwood, who play the same ball, went 2-0 in their Rome foursomes and both come into the Ryder Cup on the back of high-profile wins.

Morikawa is a surprising pick given his lack of form and while English should be steady enough, it's Europe all the way here at 4/61.67.

Recommended Bet Verdict: Europe (McIlroy/Fleetwood) SBK 4/6

Bradley leans into one of his most establised partnerships here and this is perhaps the toughest of the four matches to call.

New Dad Schauffele could be a little underprepared after missing the Procore Championship and both he and Cantlay haven't been in electric form.

MacIntyre has the grit to come good in a match like this and Hovland has enjoyed some great succcess in the format.

Hmmm, I'll take this one to go down 18 with handshakes all round after the match is halved. The tie is 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Verdict: Tie SBK 11/2

Summary

The way the matches have fallen seems to have thrown up a good betting opportunity.

Overall, I'll take Europe to nick the session 2.5-1.5 thanks to wins for Rahm/Hatton and McIlroy/Fleetwood.

That scoreline is 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet Back Europe to win Day 1 Foursomes 2.5-1.5 SBK 6/1

I'll also back the treble by selecting winners in the top three matches.

That's Rahm/Hatton and McIlroy/Fleetwood to strike for Europe while Scheffler/Henley take down Aberg/Fitzpatrick.