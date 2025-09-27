Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner eyeing Group glory for Kensington

Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Sam Turner has two tips for Sunday

Betfair tipster Sam Turner returns on Sunday with selections for the Curragh and Epsom...

  • Experience of Lane can count at the Curragh

  • O'Brien filly fancied to dominate Weld rivals

  • Kodi poised to deal a knockout blow 

Curragh, 14.37 - Back Kensington Lane each-way @ SP

The fillies' maiden won by Kensington Lane at Gowran won't live long in the memory, but it did at least showcase the selection's admirable attiude and will-to-win.

I liked the way the daughter of Starspangledbanner showed good early speed to grap the lead from Luna Mia, pressed on and then held enough in reserve to see off her chief adversary by five lengths.

She really opened up well when hitting the Gowran straight that day and already boasts knowledge of the Curragh having finished runner-up over course and distance in a maiden in August which has thrown up subsequent victories for the third, fifth and sixth home.

Luna Mia has also beaten 15 rivals on her next start to endorse the Gowran form too and I like the no nonsense racing style of Kensington Lane who looks to be improving at a rate of knots.

Recommended Bet

Back Kensington Lane, E/W, in 14:37 Curragh

SBKSP

Epsom, 17.15 - Back Kisskodi @ SP

Kisskodi bounced back from a subdued effort at Epsom to score readily back at today's venue and appears to have a good chance of following up in this event.

The likes of Eminency, Silver Trumpet and Musical Angel will provide stiff opposition, however the selection's course form and upwardly mobile profile means he gains the nod with George Wood back on board.

Kisskodi travelled like a dream last time, but with the field making a beeline for the stands' side rail, rider Daniel Muscutt had to sit and suffer before delivering a withering challenge inside the distance to claim Stenmark who had nicked first run.

Raised another 4lb for the success, Harry Eustace's Kodi Bear gelding will need a new career high here, but with track figures of 141 and his effectiveness at seven furlongs confirmed, he should take some beating.

Recommended Bet

Back Kisskodi to Win 17:15 Epsom

SBKSP

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Sam Turner

Sam Turner is an award-winning journalist with more than three decades of experience in the racing industry.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newmarket and Haydock

  • Max Liu
Betfair Saturday horse racing cheat sheet
Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 40/1 Cambridgeshire fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
ITV Races

Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal at Newmarket

  • Alan Dudman
Newmarket

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal at Newmarket

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Cambridgeshire Handicap Big Race Verdict: George and Winston appeal at Newmarket

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket and Haydock Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor