Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner eyeing Group glory for Kensington

Experience of Lane can count at the Curragh

O'Brien filly fancied to dominate Weld rivals

Kodi poised to deal a knockout blow

The fillies' maiden won by Kensington Lane at Gowran won't live long in the memory, but it did at least showcase the selection's admirable attiude and will-to-win.

I liked the way the daughter of Starspangledbanner showed good early speed to grap the lead from Luna Mia, pressed on and then held enough in reserve to see off her chief adversary by five lengths.

She really opened up well when hitting the Gowran straight that day and already boasts knowledge of the Curragh having finished runner-up over course and distance in a maiden in August which has thrown up subsequent victories for the third, fifth and sixth home.

Luna Mia has also beaten 15 rivals on her next start to endorse the Gowran form too and I like the no nonsense racing style of Kensington Lane who looks to be improving at a rate of knots.

Recommended Bet Back Kensington Lane, E/W, in 14:37 Curragh SBK SP

Kisskodi bounced back from a subdued effort at Epsom to score readily back at today's venue and appears to have a good chance of following up in this event.

The likes of Eminency, Silver Trumpet and Musical Angel will provide stiff opposition, however the selection's course form and upwardly mobile profile means he gains the nod with George Wood back on board.

Kisskodi travelled like a dream last time, but with the field making a beeline for the stands' side rail, rider Daniel Muscutt had to sit and suffer before delivering a withering challenge inside the distance to claim Stenmark who had nicked first run.

Raised another 4lb for the success, Harry Eustace's Kodi Bear gelding will need a new career high here, but with track figures of 141 and his effectiveness at seven furlongs confirmed, he should take some beating.

Recommended Bet Back Kisskodi to Win 17:15 Epsom SBK SP

Now read Katie Midwinter's latest tips here