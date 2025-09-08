Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner Aiming High with Simcock mare at Lingfield

Aiming can reach a High bar on a mundane Monday

Spit has been found the perfect Spot at Perth

Step up in trip can see selection see off Irish raiders

T'is the season of nine race all-weather cards and, with a series of modest contests staged at Lingfield including six, yes six, Class 6 affairs and a 1/91.11 chance in the three-horse opener, tipping Aiming High seems rather ironic.

Still, as British racing fans we have become accustomed to mediocrity early in the week, and at least a solid case of sorts can be fashioned for David Simcock's mare who probably stood little chance in a slowy-run Salisbury handicap last time.

She was also tackling a couple of nicely-bred, unexposed three-year-olds from top stables that day and may be more at home back on a synthetic surface dropping in class thanks to some respite from the handicapper.

One thing crucial to her chance is the prospect of a healthy gallop as the daughter of Lope De Vega can race enthusiastically and a true pace isn't assured with just five rivals in opposition and one of the front-running angles in Meleri developing a trait for slow starts.

However, the Simcock stable has struck form in recent days and Aiming High ought to go close in adding to their gains in a winnable handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Aiming High in the 14:22 at Lingfield SBK 16/5

Although they have recorded a couple of notable flat winners this summer, Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore have yet to enjoy a jumps success in the name of their new partnership, but hopefully that wait ends today.

In fairness, the duo have only sent out a handful of National Hunt runners and have been operating as joint trainers for longer than the formalities of adding Scudamore to the licence - but it will be a box ticked if Spit Spot can build on an encouraging effort upped to two-and-a-half miles for the first time at today's venue last month.

The Sir Percy mare tackles three miles for the first time in the Class 5 finale and her stamina is, as yet, unconfirmed at the new trip, however the way in which she hit the line on her latest start suggested it should be no issue.

Patrick Wadge knows the selection well and, although there are two well-fancied Irish raiders in opposition, his mount's effectiveness at Perth should be a useful attribute and she is taken to record her second course win.

Recommended Bet Back Spit Spot in the 16:44 at Perth SBK 3/1

