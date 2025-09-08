Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including big-price Windsor fancy

Katie Midwinter has four fancies on Monday

Sierra Blanca makes each-way appeal in Windsor handicap

Perth contender shouldn't be discounted

Top weight Forca Timao drops in class here over this extended 1m3f trip, capable of putting in a competitive effort under Kieran Shoemark from a rating of 72.

Only 4lb above his last winning mark when successful in a four-runner Southwell handicap in the spring, the five-year-old gelding has been able to make the frame from a much higher rating in the past when trained by Richard Hannon, placing in higher class company from a mark of 88. He also featured in Listed company during his second season, and finished a creditable fifth in a Newbury handicap at odds of 33/134.00 when rated 92.

Whilst a couple of years have gone by since then, Forca Timao has proven he still retains some ability and he's on a workable mark should he be able to return to form. He hasn't been seen to best effect in recent runs but can bounce back for an in-form Mark Pattinson yard, with an in-form rider aboard, making each-way claims with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Forca Timao E/W in 15:32 Windsor SBK 25/1

Five-year-old gelding Sierra Blanca has Alec Voikhansky claiming 3lb in the saddle, easing his burden as top weight in this mile handicap, and he should be suited by the easier conditions on track for Martyn Meade.

The son of No Nay Never has struggled for form this year, but he has had excuses on occasion and has dropped 11lb as a result. He's now 10lb lower than when narrowly denied in a higher class contest at Haydock last October, in which On The River was able to prevail by a neck to deny Sierra Blanca a first success since his maiden victory for Aidan O'Brien back in 2022.

In his sole career victory to date at Naas, Sierra Blanca beat the likes of now 121-rated White Birch, now 110-rated Sprewell and now 106-rated Beechwood in convincing fashion in his final start for Ballydoyle, having previously finished second in a Group Three to Cairo.

Having spent long periods of time off track since, Sierra Blanca has struggled for consistency but has shown glimpses of ability and can defy a low mark should he be on a going day. Whilst he'll need a favourable trip, Sierra Blanca is handicapped to strike and at this level from his current rating, he can pose a threat with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Sierra Blanca E/W in 16:34 Windsor SBK 22/1

Lisa Harrison-trained Coventry is winless since his maiden hurdle success at Navan in 2021, but has put in some good efforts on occasion since, including when second at 80/181.00 in a Carlisle handicap last year. He's rated 10lb lower than that excellent placed effort in a higher class contest here, putting him in with each-way claims at the weights should he return to some form.

Although his best effort in recent seasons has come over a 2m1f trip, and he's back over the three-mile staying distance here, he has proven his stamina capabilities in the past when trained by Gordon Elliott, placing behind Grozni and Moving Water in respective handicap hurdles at both Punchestown and Galway, before performing with credit in a contest won by Shewearsitwell from a rating of 124.

Only an eight-year-old, it could prove worth keeping the faith in this son of Galileo, who is far from a forlorn hope and could finally be ready to strike for his current connections from his lowest ever rating.

Recommended Bet Back Coventry E/W in 16:44 Perth SBK 12/1

Ten-year-old veteran Spanish Star is only 1lb higher than his last winning mark when prevailing by a length in good style at Newbury earlier this season, and can be competitive on his return to Windsor, a track where he has been able to make the frame on numerous occasions in the past.

Trained by Patrick Chamings, who is currently performing at a 27 percent strike-rate, the son of Requinto is seeking a tenth career success in his 86th start, and can put his valuable experience to good use in this 6f sprint.

Things haven't gone his way in recent runs, but he has had excuses, particularly when fourth at Epsom in his latest start. He had plenty to do from the rear of the field that day, and, despite being able to close the gap on eventual winner Em Four, who made all and wasn't stopping at the line, Spanish Star wasn't in a position to seriously threaten for the major honours.

Worth keeping onside from his current rating, he can fare better here under Hector Crouch.