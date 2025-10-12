Today's Racing Tips: Celtic can deliver a knockout blow in Chepstow feature

Take Dino to demolish Chepstow foes

One horse which won't mind the lack of any recent rainfall is Celtic Dino who looks sure to have been primed for a tilt at this Welsh Champion Hurdle given his owner's roots.

It could also be a blessing for the selection's chance that his Class 2 affair has been resituated at Chepstow given that Ffos Las has been riding incredibly testing of late, while first time out can sometimes be the best time to catch Celtic Dino.

As well as his racecourse bow in a bumper at Ascot, the Doctor Dino chestnut has also won following a track absence of 121 and 179 days so fitness shouldn't be too much of an issue and conditions will definitely play to his strengths.

He looks capable of improving again this year and this race looks a good stepping stone prior to a possible chasing campaign.

Recommended Bet Back Celtic Dino to Win 15:17 Chepstow SBK SP

Supporters of Wheels Of Fire are probably reaching the end of their tether at present, especially after another unfortunate outing to Salisbury recently.

I was at the Wiltshire venue to see the Mehmas colt run and thought he might take some beating in a warm handicap of its type for the money.

Sadly, we ddn't get chance to see Richard Hannon's three-year-old in full flow as his progress was stopped repeatedly as the pace was quickening from halfway and rider Sean Levey eventually accepted his fate and let his mount coast home late on behind Dr Strangelove.

That wasn't the first time Wheels Of Fire has been a shade unfortunate this season, he has been hampered at both Newmarket tracks too, but on the one recent outing where he enjoyed a trouble free run, he was a smooth Windsor win under today's rider, Alec Voikhansky.

The selection is drawn one for this handicap, with the stalls on the stands' side which should give his jockey options and, providing he can gain some cover from his box, he should be on the premises as his run on the South Downs confirmed the track holds no terrors.

Recommended Bet Back Wheels Of Fire to Win 15:37 Goodwood SBK 4/1

