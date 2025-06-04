Thursday Racing Tips: Sam Turner believes Harrington colt can make a huge Impact

Go Green at Leopardstown as track specialist looks to bounce back

Guineas sixth fancied to take step up in trip in his stride

Zipster can seal a successful night for Foley

Much has been written about the 2000 Guineas and the form will again by in the spotlight on Saturday when the winner, Ruling Court, bids to complete a Classic double with victory in the Derby.

Green Impact, who ran creditably on his seasonal reappearance to finish sixth in the colts' Classic, probably learned a great deal from his Newmarket experience, overcoming a sluggish start to race prominently before finding the Dip hard to handle.

To be beaten less than seven lengths in a Group 1 on his first start outside of Ireland given how the race panned out was a sound enough effort and the son of Wootton Bassett makes some appeal now he returns to a venue where he is unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile.

Admittedly, it is quite early in the summer to be tackling the older horses, but the selection's pedigree and stride data suggests he could be a better horse stepping up to this trip and beyond from the mile he has contested on three of his four career starts.

It is also worth recalling that his victim on both of those successful Leopardstown appearances was Delacroix, currently trading as ante-post favourite for Saturday's Derby.

Recommended Bet Back Green Impact in the 17:55 Leopardstown SBK 10/11

First the disclaimer: supporting Zipster isn't for the feint hearted. A habit of starting sluggishly, which has become more pronounced since switching to Ireland and current connections, often leaves the four-year-old with an uphill task.

However, there have been enough in a couple of recent performances - not least at this track at the end of March - to suggest a race of this nature could drop his way if events fall his way.

Ideally, Zipster requires a strong gallop and a pace collapse to aid his chance so, with the likes of Moyassr and Flying Bay in opposition plus one or two others among his rivals that enjoy racing prominently, there is a chance Shane Foley can smuggle the selection into the race and deliver a challenge late on.

In all honesty, we will probably need all the extra places on offer, but if the cards do drop right, Zipster is well enough handicapped for a yard going nicely at present to make an impact on an open handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Zipster E/W in the 18:55 Leopardstown SBK 9/2

