Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets at Ffos Las and Pontefract

Back Jimmy to hit the Mark at Ffos Las

King can be crowned a Pontefract winner

Allan poised to resume winning ways aboard track specialist

The phrase 'after the Lord Mayor's Show' was never more appropriate today as five days of glittering action at Royal Ascot is replaced by action from Pontefract, Ffos Las and Hexham.

Still, in theory, today's fare should be a little easier to unravel than a 30-runner handicap where punters are hostage to the decisions of jockeys and where they choose to race.

There should be no such concerns in this staying handicap where Jimmy Mark bids to defend an unbeaten track record for trainer Stuart Kittow and looks to hold a good opportunity of completing a hat-trick at the west Wales venue.

The five-year-old can live on his nerves a little, so expect to see him despatched to post earlier than most, while he can also sweat. Hopefully, the sympathetic handling of Rob Hornby can ensure he is calm at the start which should also increase his mount's chances of seeing out this 14 furlong trip.

The selection was narrowly beaten at Windsor last time when he was worn down late on by a Trojan Truth who has since gone in again at Leicester to endorse the form and confirm the view that Jimmy Mark remains reasonably treated at present.

The Kittow stable has been a little subdued in the opening weeks and month of the season, but a recent well-backed Chepstow winner will have been welcomed by the Devonshire handler and he could supplement that success here.

One final observation on the card, keep an eye on Yquem in the 4.40pm if the money comes for the Irish raider. Her stable ran a 125/1126.00 chance in one of the juvenile events which excelled to finish sixth so cleaarly know what they are doing and their filly begins life in handicaps on a basement mark of just 50.

Recommended Bet Back Jimmy Mark to Win 15:00 Ffos Las SBK 5/4

One the face of it, the performance of Mount King at Doncaster last time was a shade disappointing with the five-year-old fading inside the distance to finish fifth.

However, compared to his previous display when winning over this course and distance, he was probably in the heat of the battle for too long on Town Moor and was a busted flush late on as the winner and placed horses swept past him down the centre of the track.

David Allan, on board two starts back, takes over again in the saddle and I would imagine this two-time course winner will be ridden with more restraint and produced late with his challenge, tactics which worked so well here last month.

Recommended Bet Back Mount King, Each-Way, in 17:25 Pontefract SBK 11/2

