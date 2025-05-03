Sunday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has four picks up to 10/1 on 1000 Guineas day

Nine furlong Dahlia Stakes an ideal starting point for Elmalka

Story Horse can go well at a tasty price back at optimum trip

Merchant fancied in finale with Newcastle form franked

3 (3) Elmalka J: Silvestre De Sousa

Silvestre De Sousa T: Roger Varian

Roger Varian F: 1/31444- SBK 9/4

EXC 3.45

There will be more pressing targets for Elmalka this summer as connections hunt a second Group 1 success to supplement her surprise win in last year's 1000 Guineas.

However, the nine furlongs of the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes looks an ideal starting point for a filly who appeared to need a good test at a mile last year, while at the same time not managing to see out 10 furlongs as well as some.

Although a second top-level victory eluded the daughter of Kingman, she posted a series of creditable efforts post Newmarket, not least when finishing three lengths in arrears of Tamfana at HQ in the Sun Chariot Stakes last October.

She stuck to her task tenaciously that day despite getting outpaced at a crucial stage and I'm hoping she is fit enough first time off the shelf to relish the extra furlong today.

Recommended Bet Back Emalka to Win 14:20 Newmarket SBK 2/1+

2 (3) Miss Show Off J: David Probert

David Probert T: Clive Cox

Clive Cox F: 241/48-64 SBK 10/3

EXC 4.5

Starts have not been the friend of Miss Show Off who hasn't been given the opportunity to live up to her name so far this season.

Both of her outings to date have ended before they've begun, with the daughter of Showcasing wiped out leaving the stalls on both occasions at Bath.

In the circumstances, the Clive Cox-trained filly has shaped better than her finishing position on both instances, while she was also hampered on her latest start when trying to deliver a challenge under David Probert as Oisin Murphy was allowed to walk the dog at the head of affairs aboard Lil Guff.

The one positive from those two non-events is a slipping handicap mark which has reduced from 81 to 77 and I'm hoping that a change of venue brings a change of fortune for the selection who renews rivalries with her Bath conqueror on 7lb better terms and can hand her owners another success this weekend following Miss Information's Newmarket triumph on Friday.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Show Off to Win 14:30 Salisbury SBK SP

9 (4) Story Horse J: Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne T: William Knight

William Knight F: 2184250-3 SBK 8/1

EXC 1.29

The experiment to run Story Horse over extreme distances last autumn failed to yield a return, but connections might have more joy now their five-year-old tackles his optimum trip in this handicap.

Unfortunately, the fancier prices about William Knight's gelding lasted as long as a Michael Morpurgo page turner, but double figure odds would still appeal about a horse who has fitness on his side and is reunited with Saffie Osborne.

Osborne was in the saddle when the combination struck at Haydock last July but hasn't been present since until this assignment and she will be heartened by her mount's Southwell return to action behind a winner that has won again since which represented a near career best.

Recommended Bet Back Story Horse Each-Way in 14:55 Newmarket SBK 10/1+

3 (6) Merchant (Ire) J: Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand T: William Haggas

William Haggas F: 721- SBK 5/4

EXC 2.32

Victory for the well-treated Fort George at Newmarket on Friday again advertised the well-contested Newcastle novice stakes won by Gunship before Christmas, a race in which Merchant was beaten a short head.

That race has already thrown up a host of winners with Merchant scoring next time out at Wolverhampton and the likes of West Tyrone (6th), Return With Gold (8th) and Triple Double A (10th) all winning subsequently, the last two named more than once.

Bred by Jim Bolger, the selection needed all of the extended mile at Dunstall Park to master Mallorca and he looks for all the world a horse that is going to relish the step up to 10 furlongs here.

Recommended Bet Back Merchant to Win 17:20 Newmarket SBK 2/1+

