Saturday Racing Tips: Sam Turner positive Persica can strike on Derby day at Epsom

Stylish Dress set to make amends for unlucky defeat

Persica the perfect answer to Diomed puzzle

Composer backed to hit all the right notes once again

Races around this idiosyncratic venue are often watched from behind a sofa or through your fingers and last year's running of the Princess Elizabeth Stakes was one such affair.

The winner, Breege, enjoyed the freedom of the Epsom straight to oblige, whereas the likes of Royal Dress and Chic Colombine (sports cheekpieces for the first time here) found plenty of interference as they tried to deliver a challenge.

The duo got out once the race was over and were left to pick up the pieces behind the well-ridden winner and both have the chance to gain some redemption a year on.

I did try and make a case for Chic Columbine with the view that her yard is flying now, having been a little subdued when she disappointed at Goodwood on her latest start.

If the headgear works the oracle, she could reward an each-way play with four places on offer, but there was a good deal more potential and encouragement in the effort of Royal Dress over a trip which stretched her in the Middleton Stakes at York.

She wasn't disgraced that day behind a high-class filly in the making in See The Fire and this drop back in trip on easier ground should be ideal, so she gains the nod.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Dress each-way SBK 4/1

Tackling a mile on fast ground at the top level was never truly going to play to the strengths of Persica so his seemingly lacklustre effort in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury is forgiven.

This test is much more in the wheelhouse of Richard Hannon's likeable son of New Bay who is reunited with Ryan Moore for a return to Group 3 level back at a venue where he excelled on this day 12 months ago.

That may have only been a handicap, but the way the selection operated on the contours was encouraging and he showed he is capable of mixing it at Pattern level on his comeback in the Earl Of Sefton at Newmarket where he relished the cut in the ground to routinely see off the likes of Ottoman Fleet et al with the minimum of fuss.

Had he not gone to Berkshire and instead come straight here for this assignment, then I think Persica would be a clear favourite for this contest (Docklands is favoured in the market at the time of writing) and I will be disappointed if he doesn't go very close to bagging a second Group 3 of the season.

Recommended Bet Back Persica SBK 2/1

Trying to win back-to-back runnings of the 'Dash' is not an easy task - unless your name is Caspian Prince, that is.

Dream Composer bids to add his name to the honours board for the second time, 12 months after he ran out a snug winner of the Derby aperitif in the hands of young Joe Leavy.

The talented apprentice, based with Richard Hannon, has been utilized wherever possible by Dream Composer's connections and has partnered six winners from just 22 rides for the Worcestershire-based outfit since the turn of the year.

The combination team up again here as the Dream Ahead gelding bids to land this prize off a 9lb higher mark than last year. The handicappers will recoil at the thought, but the selection's comeback effort at Pontefract was rated on a par with anything he has achieved before and with extra places on offer, he still makes plenty of appeal with loads of pace around him.

Recommended Bet Back Dream Composer each-way SBK 11/1

There is plenty of jeopardy in backing Existent to win any race, not least the 'Dash'.

A string of second places tells their own story and there has been a long time between drinks for the selection who has found just about every way of being beaten in his career.

This season has provided more of the same with a latest reverse, by a head at Windsor, another excruciating defeat for connections to endure.

Of course, it could be more of the same here with 18 rivals to beat and space at a premium, but this kind of race could set up well for a horse that needs to be dropped on the line and seems to enjoy finding some trouble in running.