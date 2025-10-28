Racing Tips: Sam Turner reviews Cheltenham's Showcase meeting and has three selections for Wednesday's action

Movi on the up at Fakenham

Moviddy has finished runner-up on both her starts at this venue so could make it third time lucky in this winnable heat.

The nine-year-old chased home the talented Telepathique here in January when her rival was rated 128 and that performance looks even better with the passing of time given Lucy Wadham's talented mare now resides on a mark of 148.

Moviddy was also a touch unfortunate to bump into a revitalised and well-handicapped Sainte Doctor who benefited from her trainer's restorative powers following a seven-week break to beat the selection before winning her next two starts comfortably.

Hopefully, Moviddy can gain some reward for those efforts today.

This slight drop in class to Class 4 level could be the key to Cogitate finding the winner's enclosure as his three outings at this level have yielded two victories and a neck defeat at the hands of Olympic Candle when he was only collared on the line.

The Charlie Hills-trained gelding was settled in rear in the London Mile Series Qualifier won by Local Hero (better positioned to strike in the straight) yet did well to take fourth with a strong late run which carried him to within two lengths of the winner.

Admittedly, there may have been an element of him picking up late pieces courtesy of a pace collapse, but he must surely have been involved in the finish with a slightly more adventurous ride. Hopefully he can prove that theory here.

It has been a while between drinks for Borgi, but he too ran a fine race in defeat in that strongly-run Class 3 contest captured by Local Hero and, given there is little between him and Cogitate on that running with both finishing off well from similar positions, it would appear senseless to back one without supporting the other.

Day Two of the Showcase meeting - Saturday

The novices' limited handicap chase which opened the card was run at a strong pace from the word go and, with four of the first five home patiently ridden and wanting nothing to do with a relentless gallop, winner Zurich emerges with plenty of credit given he sat closer to the speed than most.

The step up in trip suited the Irish raider who boasted more chasing experience than most of his rivals and he looks sure to be back at Saturday's venue in the new year now that his effectiveness at Cheltenham has been confirmed.

Although perhaps flattered by the way in which the race played out, both Major Fortune and predominantly Blenkinsop caught the eye with encouraging performances.

The former was on the back foot from the offset with an error at the first, but was given a typically patient ride to arrive at the last with a frame chance.

From this point, a lack of condition told and he was joined on the line by Blenkinsop after fading on the run-in. It will be interesting to see where the son of Soldier Of Fortune appears next, but a trip and a patient ride suited him well over hurdles and the Skeltons are sure to have a plan.

Blenkinsop was running a blinder on his chasing bow before he was stopped in his tracks when caught in the backwash of Newton Tornado's departure at the ditch at the top of the hill.

Rider Ciaran Gethings wiselg accepted his fate from that point, but such is the eight-year-old's ability that he stayed on powerfully from two out to finish within eight lengths of the winner.

The data tells us that Blenkinsop's FSP was 103.56 per cent so he saw out the trip strongly, plus his recovery time from his fences also gained top billing despite the fact he was a chasing debutant.

He must surely be capable of making his mark in a nice handicap this side of Christmas, especially as the assessor dropped him to a rating of 120 despite the promise of his effort.

Smoke signals his time is close

Given how he charged up the run-in, it was no surprise that Backmersackme recorded the best finishing speed percentage (FSP) in the Class 2 handicap chase won cosily by the likeable Three Card Brag.

A bad mistake at the ditch out in the country stopped the Irish raider in his tracks and it was to his credit that he rallied on the run-in following another slovenly leap at the final obstacle to finish off in an FSP of 106.88 per cent.

That suggested a more galloping course (he also looked a little uneasy on the track) would suit and the son of Getaway remains firmly of interest, especially as the British handicapper looks to have dropped him 1lb for the effort.

In stark contrast to Backmersackme, Hoe Joly Smoke jumped and travelled beautifully before his fire was extinguished after the last.

The RaceIQ jumping data could hardle be more compelling for the son of Black Jack Bellamy who gained more lengths at his fences (16) than any of his rivals and was unsurprisingly also top of the jump index metric.

Dan Skelton's gelding was the swiftest away from his obstacles, lost less speed at his fences than any other runner in the field and spent less time in the 'jumping envelope' as his slick fencing saw him move effortlessly through the field.

He was another Skelton runner to prove easy to back on the day and the seven-year-old has now finished 2323 on his four starts following an absence of six months or more (including debut).

Hoe Joly Smoke has had wind surgery and wears a tongue tie so probably needs managing, but he boasts an awful lot of natural ability and must surely pick up a nice handicap this season if connections enjoy a clean run of health with him.

Mason can mount winning charge

If you put any store in the RaceIQ data - and I appreciate the various metrics aren't for everyone - then it would come as no surprise that Ma Shantou won the Pertemps Qualifier.

The Emma Lavelle-trained six-year-old came out best on just about every metric measured on Saturday, whether it be FSP, lengths gained jumping or speed lost at his hurdles, he was superior to his rivals.

Analysing the data recorded, it was little wonder therefore that the gelding ran out a ready winner as he produced a near exemplary performance and it wasn't surprising to see him raised 9lb for this victory given he appeared to have any amount in hand under a typically cool Harry Cobden ride.

Time may tell that Electric Mason faced a near impossible task trying to beat the winner on those terms and it's worth noting that of the first four home, Chris Gordon's gelding was the only horse to race prominently.

From the family of National winner Ballabriggs, the son of Sandmason was in close proximity to fellow pacesetters Gowel Road and Watchful Protector until they checked out and were beaten 32 and 57 lengths respectively at the line.

Fifth in last year's Challow Hurdle, Electric Mason relished this step up to three miles for the first time and shouldn't be long in finding some compensation when the accent is on stamina.

