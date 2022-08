Hoping Saga can return to Royal Ascot form

15:00 - Saga

He would appear to have disappointed many with his latest run when favourite, but remember the handicapper did raise him 8lb for his Royal Ascot defeat in the Britannia, which was probably as harsh as he could have been. But he clearly shaped very well there to finish second in a very strong handicap, and some of his earlier form reads well too, and hopefully he can return to form here.

Epsom Oaks win gives Tuesday a big chance

15:35 - Tuesday

No. 7 (2) Tuesday (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Alpinista is the one to beat in here but there a lot of good horses ranged against her, and my filly has definite chances if returning to her best. The Irish Derby was a bit of a write-off to be honest, but her Oaks win gives her solid form claims, and she gets 9lb from the older horses. On the Epsom run, she has a pretty big chance, but you have to fully respect Alpinista.

Exciting filly but this is a big step up in class

16:10 - Haskoy

This Golden Horn filly has the pedigree - I rode her dam to win a Listed race - and potential to figure here. You had to be impressed by the way she beat a couple of experienced, fair horses pointless at Wolverhampton on her debut. This is obviously a big step up in class but she looked pretty exciting when winning first time up.

Can run well again but his is very competitive

16:45 - X J Rascal

He obviously ran a great race at Goodwood considering the ground he lost at the start, and maybe he was a bit unlucky again when just getting touched off at Doncaster last time. A 2lb rise is fair enough and it is reasonable to expect another prominent showing here, though it is quite clearly a hugely competitive nursery.