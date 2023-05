Seven rides for Ryan Moore on 1,000 Guineas day

Solic claims in fillies' classic aboard Meditate

Rides an unbeaten filly in Pretty Polly Stakes

Tahiyra the one to beat in 1,000 Guineas but my girl has very solid claims

15:40 - 1,000 Guineas - Meditate

She was a very busy filly last season and she saved her best until last with a very impressive win at the Breeders' Cup. Winner of her first four starts, including at Royal Ascot, she clearly bumped into a hugely impressive Tahiyra on soft ground in the Moyglare, and then she was backing up quickly when second to Lezoo in the Cheveley Park afterwards.

No. 11 (8) Meditate (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She is more experienced than most but I don't think we have seen the best of her yet, and she is proven at the track and over the trip. She is moving well at home and she looks to have very solid claims, and decent ground would be a plus for her.

I am not sure about the strength of the trials that Mammas Girl and Remarquee won, but I do think the latter is a very good filly. She clearly has her quirks and wouldn't want to be shifting left on this course, but she has an engine, all right. A bit of ease would probably suit her.

If you are looking for one at a bigger price then Mawj looks very solid. I don't know what her wins in Dubai amount to, but she beat Lezoo in the Duchess Of Cambridge and didn't finish far behind my filly at Royal Ascot and in the Cheveley Park, and she has a lot going for her if you wanted an each-way bet.

It's a pretty open Classic, but Tahiyra is clearly the one to beat on her Moyglare win. You couldn't fail to be impressed by her that day.

Very tough task in re-scheduled race

13:15 - Regal Reality

I'd have preferred it if this race was taking place at Sandown, as he has such a good record there but this track is fine for him. I know he is getting on as an 8yo now but he wasn't that far off his best on a couple of occasions last year.

Hopefully he will give a good account of himself again - ideally he would want as little rain as possible - but, quite obviously, Adayar will take some stopping if anywhere near his best, and Anmaat is the improver, albeit one with a 5lb penalty.

And a couple more very good horses have been thrown into the mix since this has been re-scheduled from Sandown, too. He faces a very tough task, in truth.

Well-related but this is a big jump in class

14:25 - Floating Spirit

No. 4 (6) Floating Spirit SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

This is clearly a big step up in class for her - she is rated just 84 - but she has certainly looked a decent prospect in two all-weather wins and she is a well-related filly, so this will tell us a lot more. She is by Charm Spirit but there is plenty of stamina on the distaff side of her pedigree, so hopefully the step up to 1m2f will be fine for her.

Hoping there's improvement to come as a 4yo

15:00 - Hidden Dimples

She has a lot to find on form but the trainer wouldn't be bringing her here for the fun of it and she shaped well when third to her stablemate Life In Motion, who also goes in this, at Longchamp last month. She was very promising at the start of last season, so hopefully there is a fair bit of improvement in her as a 4yo, and the reappearance run was encouraging on that score.

Stable among juvenile winners already

16:15 - Rising Force

There seems to be plenty of stamina in his pedigree but he is by Mehmas and I imagine he has been showing a fair bit of pace to be starting off over 5f here. The stable is already off the mark with their juveniles, too.

Good run on return and is lightly raced

16:50 - Hectic

He went up 6lb for his good second at Newbury on his return but he is obviously in-form and lightly-raced, so hopefully he can still be competitive.

Step up in trip should suit

17:25 - Mindset

I don't know much about him but a mark of 80 looks fair enough on his third to Regal Honour here - I rode the second in that race - and his pedigree suggests the step up to 1m2f should suit.