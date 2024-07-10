Ryan Moore: Good chances among my five Thursday rides at Newmarket July Festival

Portland will enjoy the ground as we aim to make winning start

Whistlejacket is better than he showed last time

Timelock has a chance if she rediscovers top form

3 (4) Portland (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Aidan O'Brien, Ireland F: 1343-2418 SBK 7/1

EXC 8.4

Ancient Wisdom looks the one to beat on his juvenile form, and then the other four in here look pretty evenly matched, with King Edward VII runner-up Space Legend the up-and-comer of those. A winner over 1m4f from Kinesiology previously, Portland definitely shaped like a greater test of stamina would suit in the Hampton Court over 1m2f last time, and he gets that here. It looks like being soft ground, maybe even a touch deeper, and he handles that well.

This race cut up a bit at the overnight stage, losing the Coventry first and third, but that formline is still represented by the runner-up Electrolyte and it still looks a strong race. I suppose you could say we were a little disappointed that Whistlejacket didn't win the Norfolk, but maybe things didn't fully work to his advantage there, and it certainly wasn't a bad run at all. We like to think he is better than he showed there, he handles soft ground well if required, and the return to 6f hopefully won't be an issue. It's a good race, but he is a good colt.

He obviously has his sights considerably lowered after running in the Commonwealth Cup last time and a reproduction of his earlier run in Group 3 company at Naas will hopefully see him competitive off a mark of 100 here. Maybe it's a tough ask off top weight, but he handles dig.

6 (3) Time Lock J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Harry Charlton

Harry Charlton F: 443117-25 SBK 13/2

EXC 8.6

I am not sure why she didn't run her race in the Coronation Cup last time. Maybe it was the track, maybe it was the first-time cheekpieces that are left off here, or maybe she simply had an off-day against Group 1 horses. If she returns to the form of her Group 3 win for me last season, then she has a chance, but Hamish is probably the one to beat after the rain that landed earlier in the week.

4 (5) Twirling (Ire) J: Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore T: Simon & Ed Crisford

Simon & Ed Crisford F: 1313-7310 SBK 5/1

EXC 6

She clearly didn't run up her best at Royal Ascot but she obviously has chances on her earlier Doncaster win.

Timeform's Verdict

Whistlejacket - 14:25 Newmarket

Whistlejacket, a brother to very smart two-year-old Little Big Bear, cost 500,000 guineas as a yearling, built on the promise of his debut when opening his account in a Listed event over five furlongs at the Curragh in May.

Just like on his debut, he was well backed on that occasion, and looked a smart prospect as he easily dispatched of his four rivals and, though he failed to meet expectations in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, he travelled well on and left the impression that he's very much ready for a return to six furlongs.

Whistlejacket sets the standard on Timeform ratings in the July Stakes and, given he is already proven on testing ground, he is fully expected to get back on the up now moving back up in trip.