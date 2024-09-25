Ryan Moore Thursday Newmarket Rides: Monumental an improving type in Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes

Ryan Moore has two rides at Newmarket on Thursday

Monumental is the highest rated horse in the field

Fighter steps up to Listed company after smart handicap win

Monumental has progressed well for each of his four runs learning a lot on debut at the Curragh over 6F when down the field behind Henri Matisse who I rode to victory that day and it felt like a strong Maiden.

Over the same C&D he took a big step forward to trail the progressive Ides Of March into second finishing three lengths behind the improving three year old who has since landed the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes.

He then stepped up to 7f at Gowran Park and got off the mark in taking style, seeing off Tashir for Johnny Murtagh comfortably.

Stepped up to Group 2 company at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster on his last start he flew home behind Bay City Roller in the Champagne Stakes.

He is a fast-improving horse that now steps down to calmer waters in this Group 3 and is the highest rated horse in the field.

However, Symbol Of Honour for Charlie Appleby ran a nice race in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes the day before Monumental raced at Doncaster and he could be one of the biggest dangers if improving again.

Fighter has kicked into a new gear this season from his juvenile career, starting this term off at Limerick over the extended 1m4f when third behind Gangster Granny for Jessica Harrington and he needed the run that day.

Dropped to 1m2f at the Curragh, he got off the mark in taking style in Maiden company beating Arda Na Mara by over four lengths.

He progressed in a big way off the back of that run when stepped up to 1m5f at Leopardstown during the Irish Champions Festival in a competitive 22 runner handicap, scooting away by four lengths off a mark of 91.

He now steps up significantly in class into Listed company but off the back of his two runs there seems to be more to come.

Al Nayyir for trainer Tom Clover looks the horse to beat off the back of his short head second to Vauban when last seen at York in the Group 2 Lonsdale Stakes.

