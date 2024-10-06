Ryan Moore Sunday Rides: Los Angeles deserves his place in the Arc de Triomphe

Bedtime Story the first of six rides on Sunday

Henri Matisse part of a strong renewal

Aesop's Fables should give a good account against the top horses

Los Angeles deserves his place in the line-up

Ylang Ylang & River Tiber to come after the Arc

12.55 - Bedtime Story

She's a very good filly who answered every call prior to her most recent outing in the Moyglare. There was an excuse for her there as she came back a little lame but no doubt that is behind her now.

She has gone through the gears nicely from winning her maiden in Leopardstown to listed success in the Chesham - where she blew them away - to beating her reopposing stablemate, Exactly, in G3 and a G2, before what happened at the Curragh last day.

Obviously, there are some very unexposed fillies in here. The Aga Khan filly, Zarigana, looked a smart last day and probably sets the standard here but Bedtime Story will enjoy the step up to a 1m and the ground should be ok for her.

Exactly should run her usual solid race and, again, the step up in trip will suit her.

13.30 Henri Matisse

A very strong renewal of the Jean-Luc Lagardere with some very promising types lining up against our two. Henri Matisse was very good in the Futurity at the Curragh where he had subsequent Beresford winner, Hotazhell, and the National Stakes winner, Scorthy Champ behind him.

Scorthy Champ obviously turned the Futurity form around in the National Stake, but my lad ran around a bit which didn't help our chances. As with a lot of these in here, he is still learning the game but no doubting, he's a very talented colt.

The Solario winner, Field Of Gold, looks a promising prospect and you have to respect the Coventry winner, Rashabar who was just touched off by me - on Whistlejacket - in the Prix Morny.

All said, it's a competitive race but my lad will be in the thick of it. Camille Pissarro steps back into pattern company after just losing out to Hallasan in the Weatherbys sales race at Doncaster. He shouldn't be dismissed to lightly and will run well.

14.05 Aesop's Fables

Got another sighter of the track when beaten a little over 3l in a G3 here last month on soft ground. His win in the Sole Power at Naas was encouraging the time before and don't forget, he was third to Highfield Princess in this last year, when drawn 15.

The same stall he will come out of again this year. Believing and Bradsell set the standard, but my lad will give a good account of himself.

15.20 Los Angeles

The 3-year-olds seem to have a strong hand in this years Arc and Los Angeles is a very good colt who has done nothing wrong all season and deserves his place in the line-up here.

He was only beaten a little over 1l behind Economics when dropped back to 10f in the Irish Champion Stakes last day and should have left him spot on for this.

There wasn't much between him and the Japanese horse, Shin Emperor, in Leopardstown and it may be the same here with both set to enjoy going back out in trip. There doesn't seem to be much between the two French colts, Look De Vega and Sosie, either.

They are closely matched on their Prix du Jockey Club and Prix Niel runs. Joseph (O'Brien) has his team in good form and his 4-year-old, Al Riffa, has a big chance having won a G1 in Germany last day on his first attempt at 12f while the supplemented, Bluestocking, was a course and distance winner of the Prix Vermeille last month and the 3-year-old filly, Aventure, could run well at a big price.

Our other runner, Continuous, is one of the older horses who shouldn't be dismissed lightly. Last years St Leger winner ran a bit keen in the Prix Foy here last day but should show the benefit of that run.

16.05 Ylang Ylang

Last years fillies Mile winner, she ran well in the 1000 Guineas, but didn't appear to stay when we stepped her up to 1m4f in the Oaks.

She had a mid-season break and ran ok off the break at Leopardstown before returning to the track to finish a good fourth to Porta Fortuna in the Matron on Irish Champions Stakes Day. She is stepping back up in trip while our other runner, Content, is coming down.

She has continued to improve since her run in the Pretty Polly and dropping back down to 10f shouldn't be an issue. There's not much between them. Fallen Angel looks to set a decent standard here though.

The Irish 1000 Guineas winner ran very well to be beaten only a 1l in the Matron and that was off the back of a 111-day break. She should come on for that.

16.40 River Tiber

Was a top 2-year-old and Is stepping back up to 7f having been beaten 6l in the July Cup last time out. He hasn't just found his feet yet, but I definitely wouldn't write him off either, although the draw hasn't been kind - drawn 17 of 18 - so that's a negative.

Kinross, a previous winner of this race, and Ramatuelle, look to be the benchmark here though.