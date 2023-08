Lumiere Rock must improve for tough race

Above The Curve should go well

River Tiber aims to step up on Coventry win

She is ground-versatile - it is already heavy with a bit more rain expected over the weekend - and consistent and comes here on the back of a good fourth on soft ground in the Irish Oaks.

There are only five runners in this but it is a very tough race, so she will probably need to improve to beat the likes of Jannah Rose and Pensee Du Jour. The step back in trip may suit her, though.

No. 4 (8) Above The Curve (Usa) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

If Via Sistina comes back to her best after a below-effort when stepped down to a mile in the Falmouth last time then she will take all the beating here. She was very good before that reverse at Newmarket.

But we also know how good my filly is on her day and she returned to near her best when just touched off in the Nassau last time. She should go well again, as she is well up to this class, and she handles pretty deep conditions well enough.

No. 7 (5) River Tiber (Ire) Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Now, this looks a very strong renewal, and we could be looking at another candidate for top juvenile billing, alongside City Of Troy and Bucanero Fuerte, if something comes out and wins this well.

There are obviously many candidates for that - it really is a very deep field in terms of quality, with Ramatuelle possibly the best of them going into the race - but hopefully River Tiber can step up on his Coventry win and be very competitive here.

The Royal Ascot form looks very strong as it stands though, as my colt had Bucanero Fuerte back in third that day, and hopefully he will handle the ground fine.

He obviously ran no kind of race for me at Newmarket last time and it is fair to say he isn't the most consistent but he is very good on his day, as he showed at Royal Ascot last year and when winning very easily in testing conditions at Newbury on his return. Hopefully, the step up in trip will be a positive, too.

