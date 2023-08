Perotto would welcome drying ground

No. 7 (5) Nostrum SBK 8/15 EXC 1.61 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 114

Third in the Dewhurst at two, he was obviously a horse we harbored Guineas aspirations for, but a knock in the spring put paid to that. But the boss's patience paid off in pretty stunning style on his return at Newmarket. We were anticipating a big run but we weren't quite expecting that level of performance on his first run since October.

There was obviously talk of the Sussex Stakes after that Newmarket run, but smaller steps seem wise and of course we are very hopeful here. The ground is the obvious unknown, and this isn't a weak Group 3 by any means.

No. 11 (17) Perotto SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 97

He has a lot of good form at this course, and any drying conditions would be in his favour, and he has a lot going for him. He comes in here after an excellent win in a first-time hood at Sandown last time, and even a 4lb rise for that success leaves him on an attractive mark given his back form off much higher marks.

No. 1 (1) Equality SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 110

He is a horse on a good upward curve after winning his last two. Of course, he still has a fair amount to find to mix it successfully with the stand-out Highfield Princess, and he'd also want to the ground to dry out - and he hasn't run that well in both his starts at the track - but he is in the form of his life.

No. 6 (7) Teumessias Fox (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 102

He hasn't run up to his best on his last two starts , though he ran better than it seems at York over 1m6f last time before the stamina seemed to run out, and hopefully he can return to the form of his impressive Newmarket handicap win earlier in the season.

He is another who would like drying ground. But, being honest, he needs to step up a good deal to be winning this against the likes of Hamish.

No. 8 (10) Loaded Gun (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80

He has fair course form and he won well on soft ground at Chester last time, on which a mark of 80 looks fair. He has a pretty good chance in this, though it is obviously a big-field nursery.

No. 4 (9) Nader King (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 87

He won his maiden on soft ground at Nottingham on his return and he ran his best race yet when second to Galactic Jack at Salisbury last time. He is 3lb higher here, so he needs to improve, but I think a mark of 87 could see him be competitive. Hopefully, he is a colt with some upside.

