As good a chance as any for Marshman in sprint

Paddington can get extra 2f well and he's the one to beat

Decent chances on three remaining rides

No. 8 (3) Marshman SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

This is a step down in class for him and, even though he has a 3lb penalty for his Group 3 win in France earlier in the season, he should go well providing he gets his share of luck in running, which everyone knows is crucial on the 5f track here. He wasn't at his best in the King's Stand last time but his earlier performances give him as good a chance as any.

No. 4 (2) Paddington SBK 1/1 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Now, this is a decent Eclipse, for all we are down to just four runners now. Emily Upjohn is a top-class filly who was very impressive in the Coronation Cup, Dubai Honour has looked an improved horse in Australia and Hong Kong this year, and West Wind Blows has looked a better horse since being gelded.

But I do think Paddington is the one they all have to beat. Obviously, he is the only one with his stamina to prove, but, from what we have seen from him at the Curragh and Royal Ascot, you could well be looking at a colt who will actually improve for the extra 2f.

His pedigree also suggests he will get it, and get it well, and of course we also get a very handy age allowance, too. He is in very good shape for this.

No. 6 (8) Majestic (Ire) EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

He is another with very solid claims after running well in defeat off this mark at York and Epsom on his last two starts. While that obviously suggests he doesn't have much, if anything, in hand off 92, he at least comes here in good form and 1m2f on decent ground is fine for him.

No. 5 (4) Novus (Ire) EXC 1.55 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

She is a progressive filly who ran well when sixth in the Sandringham. Maybe the step back down to 7f will suit her too, especially on this track, and I can see her going well.

No. 8 (10) Lisboa (Ire) EXC 1.25 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73

He obviously hasn't progressed from his fifth to Chaldean on his debut at Newbury but he is down to a mark of 73 now and this Galileo colt will hopefully appreciate the step up to 1m2f for the first time. And the first-time blinkers may be a positive, too.