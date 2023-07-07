</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/england-v-spain-u21-euro-championship-betting-tips-15-1-bet-builder-070723-1063.html">England v Spain U21 Euro Final: Back the Young Lions and 15/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-key-dates-big-games-winter-break-and-more-040723-204.html">Premier League 2023/24: Key dates, big games, winter break and more </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-sack-race-betting-odds-lopetegui-9-2-favourite-but-don't-rule-out-dyche-or-klopp-060723-204.html">Premier League Sack Race: Lopetegui 9/2 favourite but don't rule out Dyche or Klopp</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-four-bets-on-friday-including-a-sweet-nap-060723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Four bets on Friday including a Sweet NAP </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sandown-racing-tips-born-to-rock-looks-a-smart-prospect-060723-790.html">Sandown Racing Tips: Born To Rock looks a smart prospect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-two-drifters-into-the-double-notebook-for-thursday-060723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Two drifters into the double notebook for Thursday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-john-deere-classic-tips-blixt-shows-the-way-at-deere-run-070723-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Blixt shows the way at Deere Run </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-john-deere-classic-and-made-in-himmerland-040723-204.html">Golf Tips: Find our Tipsters' best bets for John Deere Classic and Made in Himmerland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-chance-chad-at-deere-run-050723-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Chance Chad at Deere Run</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-day-two-in-play-tips-england-marginal-jollies-060723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Two In-Play Tips: England marginal jollies</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-tips-england-weary-sloppy-and-possibly-spent-040723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Tips: England weary, sloppy and possibly spent</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-third-ashes-test-player-tips-reliable-smith-can-notch-fifty-040723-194.html">England v Australia Third Ashes Test Player Tips: Reliable Smith can notch fifty</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-womens-singles-day-5-tips-alexandrova-to-ease-past-brengle-070723-778.html">Wimbledon Women's Singles Day 5 Tips: Alexandrova to ease past Brengle</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-5-tips-murray-with-overnight-edge-on-tsitsipas-070723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 5 Tips: Murray with overnight edge on Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-4-tips-murray-versus-tsitsipas-the-thursday-highlight-060723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 4 Tips: Murray versus Tsitsipas the Thursday highlight</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: More terrible poll news for the Tories</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/somerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html">Somerton and Frome By-Election: Lib Dems backed to take seat of disgraced Tory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-7-betting-tips-back-cavendish-141-for-history-repeating-win-060723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 7: Back Cavendish @ 14/1 for history-repeating win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-dillian-whyte-odds-aj-1-9-as-long-awaited-rematch-confirmed-060723-200.html">Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte: AJ 1/9 as long-awaited rematch confirmed</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-6-betting-tips-back-ruben-guerreiro-591-on-speculative-day-050723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 6: Back Ruben Guerreiro @ 59/1 on speculative day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's using intelligence and positivity for Sandown bets</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-07">07 July 2023</time></li> <li>6:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's using intelligence and positivity for Sandown bets", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's using intelligence and positivity for Sandown bets", "description": "Tony Calvin has two tips for Coral Eclipse day at Sandown and our man also has a strong facy at Haydock for you to consider...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-07T09:10:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-07T10:35:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Tony Calvin has two tips for Coral Eclipse day at Sandown and our man also has a strong facy at Haydock for you to consider... Three bets for Tony Calvin on Saturday [12/1] shots Intellogent and Positive fancied at Sandown Lordship looks a solid selection at Haydock Sandown basically went good to soft, with a bit of good thrown in, after 15mm of rain on Tuesday evening but it sounds like clerk of the course Andrew Cooper hasn't ruled out the possibility of watering on Friday night. That was probably as much of a knowing nod to trainers declaring for Saturday than the reality of the situation - it has been warm and sunny since, but there is now rain (10mm, maybe less) and a thunderstorm risk for the weekend - but it makes sense to proceed on the basis on the fast side of good ground for the Coral-Eclipse meeting, whatever happens irrigation-wise (presumably nothing now with that forecast). We have a scorcher set for Friday, with unbroken sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s. Sandown - 15:40: No Bet We may as well deal with the big one first then, and I have slowly to come to the conclusion that Paddington will probably start a shade of odds-on and win the Group 1 at 15:40. Clearly, that is no good for my betting and tipping MO, as last weekend proved once again. I stuck up His Majesty at [3/1] and he ran a pretty lifeless race in third, and I just have to accept that I am a terrible judge of the front of the market. This was re-inforced when I thought Sprewell was a superb bet at [11/10] without Auguste Rodin and White Birch, only to see him turn in a shocker. No, going forward, there is going to have to be a compelling reason for me to be playing sub [4/1]. If the financial evidence is staring you in the face, then do not ignore it. Back to Paddington, then, and what I said about him here on Monday pretty much stands, verbatim. Quite simply, the improvement this colt has made since winning a handicap off 97 at Naas in March has been something else and he made another big leap forward from his Irish 2,000 Guineas win when laughing at Chaldean at Royal Ascot. The issue is whether he can raise his game again, against the older horses, as he steps up to the 1m2f for the first time and his run-style and pedigree gives you every hope he can. He is by Siyouni, whose gets plenty of 1m2f+ winners (including St Mark's Basilica, who won this very race for the stable in 2021) out of a mare who won at up to 1m5f in France. And a feature of Paddington's victories has been just how strong he has been through the line over 1m. And the age allowance has to be considered another plus for this ground-versatile colt. Maybe, Dubai Honour could follow him home - by the way, it strikes me as a touch odd that John Gosden has taken the hood off Emily Upjohn and Mimikyu at Haydock - but there are better betting races on ITV on Saturday, not that I would include the Charge at 13:50 among them. Sandown - 13:50: No Bet The aspect that stood out for me here was there is an absence of guaranteed pace, though I imagine Diligent Harry is a short price to be leading after a furlong from stall six. Just a simple look at the closely-knit official ratings for the Group 3, and the knowledge that we will be hearing at least two hard luck stories afterwards, led me quick to a no bet. However, if you back Diligent Harry then you are at least highly likely to get a clean run from the front and the fact that he is dropping to 5f for only the third time in his career must be a positive, considering the pace he shows over 6f. He wouldn't want any rain, but I did think a price of around [12/1] on the exchange was fair. Sandown - 15:00: No Bet I may as well get the Sandown no bet races out of the way as I will not be getting involved in the 1m Distaff at 15:00 either, for all Breege looks to hold very strong claims and I wouldn't be in a rush to lay her at the current [3.5] on the exchange. We lost the ante-post market leaders Coppice and Silver Lady at the overnight stage and her claims are obvious. She is ground-versatile, she comes here after an excellent second in the Sandringham and she is officially the class angle of the contest. And, in the absence of my tipping and betting in the race, I hope she wins for Andrew Black's Chasemore Farm, who are sponsors at the track. However, the form of the John Quinn stable should maybe concern Black, as should the fact that his filly is drawn 12 of 12, which could cause Jason Hart a headache. He won't have one now, as Breege was declared a non-runner on Friday morning with a temperature. Bridestones is clearly a lot better than she was able to show at Royal Ascot and Crystallium is interesting, back to a more suitable 1m after a non-staying run over 1m2f last time and with first-time cheekpieces applied. The trainer is one from 11 with this headgear switch and he has also had two seconds and two thirds, too, with the third-placings at [28/1] and [20/1]. If I was going to have a bet in the race, she'd me top of my list at [20/1] and bigger (some [22/1] in the marketplace). Sandown - 14:25: Back Intellogent and Positive I have to give Intellogent another chance at [13.0] or bigger in the 1m handicap at 14:25 after his Royal Hunt Cup flop. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/08-july-2023/sandown-park/45/2/#intellogent-ire" title=""] I actually thought he may even go off favourite at Ascot but someone had a good idea he was going to run a stinker and he went off at a Betfair SP of 18.3, having drifted into the 20s at one point. Weak doesn't begin to describe it. If you are willing to ignore that run, you are getting well rewarded at [13.0] or bigger, as the handicapper dropped him 4lb in one hit - no doubt because he is an 8yo now - and he is a dangerously well handicapped horse off 100. Prior to Ascot, he ran well when fourth in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton and then went on to record a ridiculously eye-catching sixth under the tenderest of rides at Newbury. He is now 5lb lower than when ½-length second to Dark Shift in the 2022 Hunt Cup and I am happy to keep the faith at the price. Back Intellogent to Win @ [13.0]+ in 14:25 Sandown Bet now You can make a similar case for Perotto (though the first-time hood is maybe a worry, especially at his price of [6/1]) but my second bet in the race is Positive, though I'd be worried if they do get any appreciable ran through Saturday morning. They may even him pull him out of they do. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/08-july-2023/sandown-park/45/2/#positive" title=""] However, on decent ground, the horse has plenty going for him and is worth a nibble at [13.0] or bigger. In winning form on the all-weather either side of the New Year, he ran well when eighth in the Hunt Cup considering he was probably disadvantaged by racing down the middle of the track late on. Dropped 1lb to a mark of 105, he is also one from one around here - having beat Kameko in the 2019 Solario, no less, which is probably not really relevant, to be honest - and Rossa Ryan will hopefully get a prominent pitch from stall two. I hate to see horses trying to play catch up on the inside here. Both of the above tips are available at [14/1] in the wider marketplace. Back Positive to Win @ [13.0]+ in 14:25 Sandown Bet now Spirit Catcher could get an uncontested lead if getting across from stall 12 - he could be a good back-to-lay trading angle - but I wouldn't surprised if Revich is ridden more forward from trap three given the lack of pace in the race. Haydock - 14:40: No Bet We also have three ITV races from Haydock and we could get thunderstorms here too, so keep an eye out. In fact, I have just checked the main site I use and, as at 9am on Friday morning, there is 15mm due. But who knows? It is currently good. I'd be against Mimikyu at [6/4] or less in the Lancashire Oaks at 14:40, because she looked a hard ride last time (beaten at [1.01]) and they have taken the hood off here, as with Emily Upjohn. Furthermore, there are a fair few you can put up against her - she isn't even the highest-rated horse in here on official ratings, that honour going to the unpenalized Group 1 winner Aristia (not sure about here over 1m4f, though) - and, to be honest, I would be in a mad rush to back her at [2/1], though she does handle soft if required. Aunties and uncles and all that, but if I am tempted to have a bet in the race on Saturday then it will probably be the outsider Wickywickywheels, currently [33/1] but likely to be a lot bigger on the exchange. I think the race could be ripe for a shock and she could provide it. Haydock - 14:05: Back Lordship In the 14:05, Lordship stood out a mile as a rare William Haggas improver in a handicap that was overpriced at [8/1] in six places on Thursday afternoon. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/08-july-2023/haydock-park/22/2/#lordship-ger" title=""] It is one of those fiercely competitive 3yo handicaps, but I thought Lordship should be favourite given a very likeable profile, and I said as much on the Racing Only Bettor podcast. Unfortunately, the [8/1] has become [5/1] - the [11/2] went at 8.45am, annoyingly - so we will come to that in a moment. My (overly) price-conscious nature has well and truly kicked in here, but the case for him first. The horse that beat him here in May is now rated 19lb higher after winning his next two by a combined distance of nearly 13 lengths and Lordship comes here on a hat-trick after winning a novice at Chepstow and a Yarmouth 0-75 in ridiculously easy fashion (and in a fair time) on fast ground last time. He has been raised 8lb for that but such was the ease of the success that doesn't bother me and apparently connections won't mind some dig if it is does lash down. He has a good old German pedigree, after all. There is plenty of pace in here, so a stalking ride from trap 13 could be just what the doctor ordered. I showed my hand too early on the podcast, but I still rate him a reduced-stakes bet at [6.0] or bigger on the exchange. He may well drift out again but the [5/1] each way, four places, with the Sportsbook is the way I am playing this. Go no lower than [9/2]; there has to be a price cut-off point somewhere when betting. Back Lordship to Win @ [5/1] in 14:05 Haydock Bet now Haydock - 15:15: No Bet I can see the case for loads in the 1m4f handicap at 15:15. La Yakel is clearly thought a lot better than his mark, Maksud is now very well weighted and he didn't run that badly at Ascot, my 2023 cliff horse Toshizou is tried at 1m4f now after being given one of the worst rides of the season at Epsom last time (I have let him go, so you know what happens now), and everyone saw how well Onesmoothoperator shaped behind Cumolunimbis at Haydock last time. Throw in Sir Rumi, also given a poor ride last time and now back to his optimum trip, and little wonder why the Sportsbook after offering punters five places. It's a very tough handicap to crack. I like Ripon winner Knightswood best but the problem is he is the first reserve. The good news is Certain Lad will probably be a non-runner, as he is currently set to race at Sandown on Friday, but he needs to be taken out by 1pm today for Knightswood to run and he was still in the Haydock race as this column went live. And he apparently wouldn't want rain, anyway. So no bet for now. Good luck. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Tony Calvin", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony_calvin" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony Calvin has three tips for Coral Eclipse day</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846575" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846575">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20using%20intelligence%20and%20positivity%20for%20Sandown%20bets&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20using%20intelligence%20and%20positivity%20for%20Sandown%20bets" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Tony Calvin has two tips for Coral Eclipse day at Sandown and our man also has a strong facy at Haydock for you to consider...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Three bets for Tony Calvin on Saturday</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> shots Intellogent and Positive fancied at Sandown</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Lordship looks a solid selection at Haydock</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Sandown</strong> basically went good to soft, with a bit of good thrown in, after 15mm of rain on Tuesday evening but it sounds like clerk of the course Andrew Cooper hasn't ruled out the possibility of watering on Friday night.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That was probably as much of a knowing nod to trainers declaring for Saturday than the reality of the situation - it has been warm and sunny since, but there is now rain (10mm, maybe less) and a thunderstorm risk for the weekend - but it makes sense to proceed on the basis on the <strong>fast side of good ground</strong> for the Coral-Eclipse meeting, whatever happens irrigation-wise (presumably nothing now with that forecast).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We have a scorcher set for Friday, with unbroken sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468754&raceTime=1688827200000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531474"><strong>Sandown - 15:40: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We may as well deal with the big one first then, and I have slowly to come to the conclusion that <strong>Paddington</strong> will probably start a shade of odds-on and win <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468754&raceTime=1688827200000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531474">the Group 1 at 15:40</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Clearly, that is no good for my betting and tipping MO, as last weekend proved once again. I stuck up His Majesty at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> and he ran a pretty lifeless race in third, and I just have to accept that I am a terrible judge of the front of the market.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This was re-inforced when I thought Sprewell was a superb bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.08"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.08</span></b> without Auguste Rodin and White Birch, only to see him turn in a shocker.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No, going forward, there is going to have to be a compelling reason for me to be playing sub <b class="inline_odds" title="4.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.80</span></b>. If the financial evidence is staring you in the face, then do not ignore it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Back to Paddington, then, and what I said about him <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">here on Monday</a> pretty much stands, verbatim.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Sandown stalls 12800.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Sandown%20stalls%2012800.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Quite simply, the improvement this colt has made since winning a handicap off 97 at Naas in March has been something else and he made another big leap forward from his Irish 2,000 Guineas win when <strong>laughing at Chaldean</strong> at Royal Ascot.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The issue is whether he can raise his game again, against the older horses, as he steps up to the 1m2f for the first time and his run-style and pedigree gives you every hope he can.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is by Siyouni, whose gets plenty of 1m2f+ winners (including St Mark's Basilica, who won this very race for the stable in 2021) out of a mare who won at up to 1m5f in France. And a feature of Paddington's victories has been just how strong he has been through the line over 1m. And the age allowance has to be considered another plus for this ground-versatile colt.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Maybe, <strong>Dubai Honour</strong> could follow him home - by the way, it strikes me as a touch odd that John Gosden has taken the hood off Emily Upjohn and Mimikyu at Haydock - but there are better betting races on ITV on Saturday, not that I would include the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468754&raceTime=1688820600000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531446">Charge at 13:50</a> among them.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468754&raceTime=1688820600000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531446"><strong>Sandown - 13:50: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The aspect that stood out for me here was there is an absence of guaranteed pace, though I imagine <strong>Diligent Harry</strong> is a short price to be leading after a furlong from stall six.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Just a simple look at the closely-knit official ratings for the Group 3, and the knowledge that we will be hearing at least two hard luck stories afterwards, led me quick to a no bet.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, if you back Diligent Harry then you are at least highly likely to get a clean run from the front and the fact that he is dropping to 5f for only the third time in his career must be a positive, considering the pace he shows over 6f. He wouldn't want any rain, but I did think a price of around <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846618"><b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> on the exchange was fair</a>.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468754&raceTime=1688824800000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531471"><strong>Sandown - 15:00: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I may as well get the Sandown no bet races out of the way as I will not be getting involved in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468754&raceTime=1688824800000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531471">1m Distaff at 15:00</a> either, for all <strong>Breege</strong> looks to hold very strong claims and I wouldn't be in a rush to lay her at the current <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846631"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b> on the exchange</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We lost the ante-post market leaders Coppice and Silver Lady at the overnight stage and her claims are obvious. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She is ground-versatile, she comes here after an excellent second in the Sandringham and she is officially the class angle of the contest. And, in the absence of my tipping and betting in the race, I hope she wins for Andrew Black's Chasemore Farm, who are sponsors at the track.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the form of the <strong>John Quinn</strong> stable should maybe concern Black, as should the fact that his filly is drawn 12 of 12, which could cause <strong>Jason Hart</strong> a headache.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He won't have one now, as Breege was <strong>declared a non-runner </strong>on Friday morning with a temperature.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Bridestones</strong> is clearly a lot better than she was able to show at Royal Ascot and Crystallium is interesting, back to a more suitable 1m after a non-staying run over 1m2f last time and with first-time cheekpieces applied. The trainer is one from 11 with this headgear switch and he has also had two seconds and two thirds, too, with the third-placings at <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If I was going to have a bet in the race, she'd me top of my list at <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> and bigger (some <b class="inline_odds" title="23.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">22/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23.00</span></b> in the marketplace).</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624"><strong>Sandown - 14:25: Back Intellogent and Positive</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I have to give <strong>Intellogent</strong> another chance at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624">1m handicap at 14:25</a> after his Royal Hunt Cup flop.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="intellogent-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/08-july-2023/sandown-park/45/2/#intellogent-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 (7)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/intellogent-ire/000000469432/">Intellogent (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00839815.png" alt="Mrs Fiona Carmichael silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32468754&bssId=17764394&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.368531469&modules=betslip&raceTime=1688822700000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624">12</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/jane-chapplehyam/000000028643/">Jane Chapple-Hyam</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/kieran-shoemark/000000015521/">Kieran Shoemark</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 100</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I actually thought he may even go off favourite at Ascot but someone had a good idea he was going to run a stinker and he went off at a Betfair SP of <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>18.3</strong></span>, having drifted into the 20s at one point. Weak doesn't begin to describe it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are willing to ignore that run, you are getting well rewarded at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger, as the handicapper dropped him 4lb in one hit - no doubt because he is an 8yo now - and he is <strong>a dangerously well handicapped horse</strong> off 100.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prior to Ascot, he ran well when fourth in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton and then went on to record a ridiculously eye-catching sixth under the tenderest of rides at Newbury.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He is now 5lb lower than when ½-length second to Dark Shift in the 2022 Hunt Cup and I am happy to keep the faith at the price.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Intellogent to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>+ in 14:25 Sandown</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can make a similar case for <strong>Perotto</strong> (though the first-time hood is maybe a worry, especially at his price of <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b>) but my second bet in the race is <strong>Positive</strong>, though I'd be worried if they do get any appreciable ran through Saturday morning. They may even him pull him out of they do.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="positive"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/08-july-2023/sandown-park/45/2/#positive" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 (2)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/positive/000000506867/">Positive</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00001410.png" alt="Mr A. D. Spence silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32468754&bssId=40069&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.368531469&modules=betslip&raceTime=1688822700000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/clive-cox/000000000582/">Clive Cox</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/rossa-ryan/000000017202/">Rossa Ryan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 6</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 105</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, on decent ground, the horse has plenty going for him and is worth a nibble at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In winning form on the all-weather either side of the New Year, he ran well when eighth in the Hunt Cup considering he was probably disadvantaged by racing down the middle of the track late on.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Dropped 1lb to a mark of 105, he is also one from one around here - having beat Kameko in the 2019 Solario, no less, which is probably not really relevant, to be honest - and <strong>Rossa Ryan</strong> will hopefully get a prominent pitch from stall two. I hate to see horses trying to play catch up on the inside here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Both of the above tips are available at <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> in the wider marketplace.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Positive to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b>+ in 14:25 Sandown</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Spirit Catcher</strong> could get an uncontested lead if getting across from stall 12 - he could be a good back-to-lay trading angle - but I wouldn't surprised if Revich is ridden more forward from trap three given the lack of pace in the race.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688823600000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531211"><strong>Haydock - 14:40: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We also have three ITV races from <strong>Haydock</strong> and we could get thunderstorms here too, so keep an eye out.</span></p><p>In fact, I have just checked the main site I use and, as at 9am on Friday morning, there is 15mm due. But who knows?</p><p><span>It is currently good.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'd be against <strong>Mimikyu</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.46"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.46</span></b> or less in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688823600000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531211">Lancashire Oaks at 14:40</a>, because she looked a hard ride last time (beaten at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/100"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.01</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/100</span></b>) and they have taken the hood off here, as with Emily Upjohn.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Furthermore, there are a fair few you can put up against her - she isn't even the highest-rated horse in here on official ratings, that honour going to the unpenalized Group 1 winner <strong>Aristia</strong> (not sure about here over 1m4f, though) - and, to be honest, I would be in a mad rush to back her at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.94"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.94</span></b>, though she does handle soft if required.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aunties and uncles and all that, but if I am tempted to have a bet in the race on Saturday then it will probably be the outsider <strong>Wickywickywheels</strong>, currently <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> but likely to be a lot bigger on the exchange. I think the race could be ripe for a shock and she could provide it.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688821500000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531194"><strong>Haydock - 14:05: Back Lordship</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688821500000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531194">14:05, Lordship</a> stood out a mile as a rare William Haggas improver in a handicap that was overpriced at <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b> in six places on Thursday afternoon.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="lordship-ger"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/08-july-2023/haydock-park/22/2/#lordship-ger" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>6 (13)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/lordship-ger/000000560696/">Lordship (Ger)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00862456.png" alt="Ian & Christine Beard & Family silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32468753&bssId=487422&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.368531194&modules=betslip&raceTime=1688821500000">9/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846575">5.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/william-haggas/000000000137/">William Haggas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/adam-farragher/000000017715/">Adam Farragher</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 8st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 85</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is one of those fiercely competitive 3yo handicaps, but I thought Lordship should be favourite given a very likeable profile, and I said as much on the Racing Only Bettor podcast.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Unfortunately, the <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b> has become <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> - the <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> went at 8.45am, annoyingly - so we will come to that in a moment. My (overly) price-conscious nature has well and truly kicked in here, but the case for him first.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The horse that beat him here in May is now rated 19lb higher after winning his next two by a combined distance of nearly 13 lengths and Lordship comes here on a hat-trick after winning a novice at Chepstow and a Yarmouth 0-75 in ridiculously easy fashion (and in a fair time) on fast ground last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He has been raised 8lb for that but such was the ease of the success that doesn't bother me and apparently <strong>connections won't mind some dig</strong> if it is does lash down. He has a good old German pedigree, after all.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There is plenty of pace in here, so a stalking ride from trap 13 could be just what the doctor ordered. I showed my hand too early on the podcast, but I still rate him a reduced-stakes bet at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846575"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange</a>. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He may well drift out again but the <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> each way, four places, with the Sportsbook is the way I am playing this. Go no lower than <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b>; there has to be a price cut-off point somewhere when betting.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lordship to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> in 14:05 Haydock</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688821500000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531194" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688825700000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531246"><strong>Haydock - 15:15: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I can see the case for loads in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688825700000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531246">1m4f handicap at 15:15</a>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>La Yakel</strong> is clearly thought a lot better than his mark, Maksud is now very well weighted and he didn't run that badly at Ascot, my 2023 cliff horse <strong>Toshizou</strong> is tried at 1m4f now after being given one of the worst rides of the season at Epsom last time (I have let him go, so you know what happens now), and everyone saw how well <strong>Onesmoothoperator</strong> shaped behind Cumolunimbis at Haydock last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Throw in <strong>Sir Rumi</strong>, also given a poor ride last time and now back to his optimum trip, and little wonder why the Sportsbook after offering punters five places. It's a very tough handicap to crack.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I like Ripon winner <strong>Knightswood</strong> best but the problem is he is the first reserve.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The good news is Certain Lad will probably be a non-runner, as he is currently set to race at Sandown on Friday, but he needs to be taken out by 1pm today for Knightswood to run and he was still in the Haydock race as this column went live. And he apparently wouldn't want rain, anyway.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So no bet for now.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck.</span></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32468753&raceTime=1688821500000&dayToSearch=20230708&marketId=924.368531194"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Lordship at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> each way, four places, with the Sportsbook in 14:05 at Haydock</span></a></strong><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624">Intellogent at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:25 at Sandown</a> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846624">Positive at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger in 14:25 at Sandown</a> </span></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16 onwards)</h2> <p>STAKED: 95<br>RETURNS: 123.1<br>P AND L: +28.1<p><strong>PREVIOUS</strong> (from March 26 2022 -April 15 2023)</p><p>Staked: 436<br>Returns: 643.6<br>P/L: +207.6</p><p>*All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name"><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Extra Place Races</a>!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=EXTRAPLACERACES">T&Cs apply, click here for more info.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.215846624" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Sandown 8th Jul (1m Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 8 July, 2.25pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Indemnify</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Indemnify" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="7.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44214280">7.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Indemnify" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="9.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44214280">9.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Perotto</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Perotto" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="7.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28642611">7.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Perotto" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28642611">8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sceptic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sceptic" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="9.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="49744721">9.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sceptic" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="10.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="49744721">10.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ouzo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ouzo" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="9.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19477">9.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ouzo" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="10" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19477">10</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dutch Decoy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dutch Decoy" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23983741">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dutch Decoy" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23983741">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Spirit Catcher</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Spirit Catcher" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41151150">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Spirit Catcher" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="15" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41151150">15</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Major Partnership</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Major Partnership" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18227678">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Major Partnership" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18227678">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maysong</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maysong" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24544431">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maysong" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24544431">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Positive</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Positive" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40069">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Positive" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="13" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40069">13</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Silent Film</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Silent Film" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38348735">16</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Silent Film" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38348735">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Intellogent</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Intellogent" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17764394">12</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Intellogent" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="13" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17764394">13</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Baltimore Boy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Baltimore Boy" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45500444">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Baltimore Boy" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45500444">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Orbaan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Orbaan" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18267160">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Orbaan" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18267160">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Revich</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Revich" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18484287">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Revich" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18484287">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Escobar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Escobar" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="868018">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Escobar" data-market_id="1.215846624" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="868018">38</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html%23gobet-1.215846624">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html%23gobet-1.215846624&rfr=977219">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846575" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.215846575">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20using%20intelligence%20and%20positivity%20for%20Sandown%20bets&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%27s%20using%20intelligence%20and%20positivity%20for%20Sandown%20bets" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/antepost-tips-tony-calvin-backs-pair-at-10-1-and-66-1-in-northumberland-plate-260623-166.html">Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin's 10/1 and 66/1 Northumberland Plate pair</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin big field on flat.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20big%20field%20on%20flat.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-tips-for-saturday-tony-calvins-going-to-war-with-two-bets-on-day-5-230623-166.html">Royal Ascot Tips for Saturday: Tony Calvin's going to War with two bets on Day 5</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Royal Ascot.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Royal%20Ascot.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-tips-for-friday-331-novus-is-tony-calvins-best-bet-on-day-4-220623-166.html">Royal Ascot Tips for Friday: 33/1 Novus is Tony Calvin's best bet on Day 4</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/990aade5d648d57af70af06c22cb208ac6c3d2df.450x253.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/990aade5d648d57af70af06c22cb208ac6c3d2df.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-hawk-to-prove-the-swiftest-for-haydock-12-1-multiple-070723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Hawk to prove the swiftest for Haydock 12/1 multiple </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-four-bets-on-friday-including-a-sweet-nap-060723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Four bets on Friday including a Sweet NAP </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-maksud-to-bounce-back-at-haydock-060723-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Maksud to bounce back at Haydock</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sports</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-dillian-whyte-odds-aj-1-9-as-long-awaited-rematch-confirmed-060723-200.html">Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte: AJ 1/9 as long-awaited rematch confirmed</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-50-1-ex-pointer-at-worcester-050723-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a 50/1 ex-pointer at Worcester</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/">Racing League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/">Betfair Racing Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/">Events</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/">Betfair Ascot Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/">Betfair Imperial Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/">Breeders' Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/">Betfair Hurdle</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/">Dublin Racing Festival Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/">Betfair Chase at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/">Betfair Fighting Fifth</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/">Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/">Betfair Super Saturday</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/">Betfair Weekend at Ascot</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/">Cambridgeshire</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/">Champions Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/">Cheltenham Open Meeting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/">Galway Summer Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/">Guineas</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/">Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/">Punchestown Festival Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/">Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/">Newmarket July Festival</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/">St Leger</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/">York Ebor</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/">Epsom Derby and Oaks</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/">Horse Racing Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/">World Racing</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/">Dubai Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/">USA Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/">French Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/">Australian Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/">Irish Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/">South African Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/">Singapore Racing Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-hawk-to-prove-the-swiftest-for-haydock-12-1-multiple-070723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Hawk to prove the swiftest for Haydock 12/1 multiple </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-four-bets-on-friday-including-a-sweet-nap-060723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Four bets on Friday including a Sweet NAP </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/saturday-racing-tips-kevin-blake-backs-maksud-to-bounce-back-at-haydock-060723-288.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake backs Maksud to bounce back at Haydock</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">UK Other Sports</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/anthony-joshua-v-dillian-whyte-odds-aj-1-9-as-long-awaited-rematch-confirmed-060723-200.html">Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte: AJ 1/9 as long-awaited rematch confirmed</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-nap-is-a-50-1-ex-pointer-at-worcester-050723-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams' NAP is a 50/1 ex-pointer at Worcester</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's using intelligence and positivity for Sandown bets </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's using intelligence and positivity for Sandown bets" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html&rfr=977219">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-using-intelligence-and-positivity-for-sandown-bets-070723-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v52afc6f149f6479b8c77fa569edb01181681764108816" integrity="sha512-jGCTpDpBAYDGNYR5ztKt4BQPGef1P0giN6ZGVUi835kFF88FOmmn8jBQWNgrNd8g/Yu421NdgWhwQoaOPFflDw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7e2f3eb60bb92051","version":"2023.4.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>