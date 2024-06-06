Ryan Moore: Expect Everlasting to be very competitive at Navan
It's a pretty low key weekend for Ryan Moore who has four decent-looking rides at Navan on Saturday before having a free day on Sunday, and here the Betfair Ambassador discusses the chances of them all...
Better ground and benefit of experience can help Alfred
Everlasting can be competitive down in grade
Opaque open to plenty of improvement
13:45 - Alfred Tennyson
We run two in here, No Nay Never colt Celtic Chieftain, who is speedily-bred and goes well, but I get on Alfred Tennyson again. I was on board when he finished fourth on his debut at Tipperary and, while the bare form will need dramatically improving on against the likes of Curragh third Red Evolution here, I did think he was getting the hang of things late on there. With better ground and with that experience under his belt, hopefully he can improve a fair bit here.
15:30 - Everlasting
Everlasting (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 71-430
An open Listed race, but she just about brings the best form to the table on her third to Oaks winner Ezeliya over 1m2f here and she probably found things happening too quickly for her in Classic company in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last time. But, down in grade, I'd expect her to be very competitive here.
16:05 - Old Faithful
Old Faithful (Fr)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 3325-31
He narrowly broke his maiden tag here last time, his first attempt at this trip, and hopefully he can progress from there. A mark of 85 gives him chances here.
16:40 - Opaque
Opaque (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- F: 5
I didn't ride her on her debut run at Dundalk back in April but she shaped okay in finishing fifth to Cheshire Oaks runner-up Port Fairy and a subsequent winner, and she is clearly open to plenty of improvement after just the one run.
