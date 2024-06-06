Ryan Moore: Expect Everlasting to be very competitive at Navan

Better ground and benefit of experience can help Alfred

Everlasting can be competitive down in grade

Opaque open to plenty of improvement

We run two in here, No Nay Never colt Celtic Chieftain, who is speedily-bred and goes well, but I get on Alfred Tennyson again. I was on board when he finished fourth on his debut at Tipperary and, while the bare form will need dramatically improving on against the likes of Curragh third Red Evolution here, I did think he was getting the hang of things late on there. With better ground and with that experience under his belt, hopefully he can improve a fair bit here.

An open Listed race, but she just about brings the best form to the table on her third to Oaks winner Ezeliya over 1m2f here and she probably found things happening too quickly for her in Classic company in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last time. But, down in grade, I'd expect her to be very competitive here.

He narrowly broke his maiden tag here last time, his first attempt at this trip, and hopefully he can progress from there. A mark of 85 gives him chances here.

I didn't ride her on her debut run at Dundalk back in April but she shaped okay in finishing fifth to Cheshire Oaks runner-up Port Fairy and a subsequent winner, and she is clearly open to plenty of improvement after just the one run.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.