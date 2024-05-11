Ryan Moore: Illinois has a big chance in Lingfield Derby trial
The trials continue on Saturday as Lingfield hosts its traditional Oaks and Derby trials, and Ryan Moore has big chances of winning them both among his three rides on the afternoon...
-
Rubies Are Red has plenty of potential ahead of Oaks trial
-
Illinois' 2yo form is best on offer in Derby trial
-
Cell Sa Beela has a tough task against Remarquee
14:25 - Rubies Are Red
Rubies Are Red (Ire)
She had to miss Chester earlier in the week because of a minor problem, but she is obviously fine now. She is a sister to Found among others and she ran well to finish second to Galileo Dame at Leopardstown, even if the winner didn't really frank that form on Wednesday.
But she is all about potential, and she clearly has that after just two runs, and this race is open to a horse stepping forward. Certainly nothing stands out, going into it, even if the betting has Danielle as a short-priced favourite.
15:00 - Illinois
Illinois (Ire)
We run two in here, and Illinois, my mount, has the better form as it stands. He was Group 1-placed at two and hopefully he can step up considerably on his reappearance third in the Ballysax, just as Capulet improved appreciably from Chelmsford to Chester.
The Euphrates actually finished well ahead of him in second at Leopardstown, so you can possibly argue there is little between the two.
Again, there is no real stand-out going into the race - though, as I have said, Illinois' form at two is the best form on offer here - so hopefully both can go well and put their hands up for Epsom consideration.
15:35 - Cell Sa Beela
Cell Sa Beela
She ended last season with a couple of good efforts, winning a Listed race at Ascot, and that would appear to give her a fair each way chance in this, though obviously the clear form horse Remarquee, who has proven Group 1 ability, is the one to beat. And you'd think she could take a lot of beating.
