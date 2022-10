Group form gives him a chance

13:50 - Crispy Cat

Prince Of Pillo was very impressive at Ayr last time and is probably the one to beat in here, but Crispy Cat brings a similar level of form to the table and certainly has his chance. He has a consistent body of work in Group company and probably ran up to his best when third to Trillium and The Platinum Queen in the Flying Childers at Doncaster last time. A reproduction of that form should see him be competitive here.

More required but trip is in her favour

14:25 - Immortal Beauty

She progressed from handicap company to finish a good fourth in the Dick Poole at Salisbury. More will be required here, but the step back up to 7f is in her favour, I feel.

Very competitive but she has an each-way chance

15:00 - Oscula

No. 8 (5) Oscula (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I have won a couple of Group 3s on her and she is clearly a real professional, tough and classy. She looks to have run as well as she ever has when third at Deauville in August - and she wasn't far off her best here last time - and, unpenalised in this Group 2 as a 3yo filly, she gets weight all round and clearly has a solid each-way chance. It is clearly a very competitive race though.

Fav will take some stopping buy my filly will enjoy the trip

15:35 - Library

Commissioning is obviously going to take plenty of stopping after what she did in the Rockfel, but I do like my filly. She clearly has to improve a good deal here to win, but she ran well when second to a good filly over 7f at Leopardstown last time and I do think the extra 1f will suit. Her pedigree - she is by Galileo out of a 1m4f winner - certainly suggests as much.

Step up to 1m4f could really suit

16:10 - Educator

The betting suggested more was expected of him at Salisbury last time, but he certainly ran well enough to finish second after a long lay-off, and I think the fast-progressing winner is pretty useful, having ridden him there. And the step up to 1m4f could really suit this Deep Impact colt, too. It is quite a deep handicap but he has his chance.

Good pedigree and hoping for improvement

17:15 - Silvretta

Andrew normally leaves a lot to work on with his juveniles, as do most trainers admittedly, so hopefully we can expect this Invincible Spirit filly to take a fair leap forward from her Newbury debut last month. She has a good pedigree, too.

Solid chance on earlier course form

17:50 - Ville De Grace

No. 7 (5) Ville De Grace EXC 1.1 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

You can make a case for plenty of these but Ville De Grace probably has as strong a form claim as any and she ran well after a long summer break at Yarmouth last time. Hopefully, she will be sharper here and she has a solid chance on her Dahlia second at this track earlier in the season.