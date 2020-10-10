Ryan Moore: King's Caper must recapture his best to thrive in Goodwood mud

Goodwood

Heavy ground could present a challenge

13:15 - Seaborn

He won here on good to firm last September but it will be very different conditions here with the heavy ground. His record to date suggests he is much better suited to a decent surface, so that is an obvious worry, but at least he comes here in fair form after a Kempton fourth last time, and two hurdle wins before that, so let's see how we get on.

Recent form suggests he should be competitive

13:50 - Marks Bear

He appears to have shaped pretty well when fourth at Ascot first time up, and that would give you plenty of encouragement that he will be competitive here. The heavy ground is an unknown but the dam ran her best race in the soft, so hopefully that is a good sign.

Step up in trip may suit him here

15:55 - Pure Bubbles

He appears to have run a bit better than his final position would indicate on his debut over 1m here last month. Hopefully, that will have done him plenty of good, fitness and experience-wise, and his sire Protectionist, on whom I won a Melbourne Cup back in 2014, suggests this longer trip may suit him.

Has form in the mud that could be valuable here

16:25 - King's Caper

He hasn't really gone on from his narrow second in the Italian Derby, but at least the handicapper has dropped him 6lb for his last three starts. So if he can recapture his best then he is certainly on a good mark, and he does have form in the mud, too.