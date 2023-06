Ryan Moore has five rides on Epsom Oaks day

Oaks fill strikes him as top class

Tough assignment in Coronation Cup but ground will suit

14:00 - The Camden Colt

No. 5 (7) The Camden Colt (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

He ran a nice race for me when third on his debut over 5f at Chester last month and he clearly benefitted from that experience when stepped up to 6f and making all at Haydock last time. He is one of many in here with a winning chance, I suppose, and his midfield draw in seven could have been better and could have been worse.

14:35 - Revich

No. 1 (5) Revich (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 98

I haven't ridden him before but he has excellent course form - he has won around here and he was second in this race last season - and he comes here in good nick after winning easily at Chester. He went up 6lb for that win, so this will be much tougher - he is back to his career-high mark - but he is ground-versatile and he clearly has a good chance.

15:10 - Point Lonsdale

No. 2 (4) Point Lonsdale (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Westover ran a great race for me when second to Equinox in the Sheema Classic in March and last year's Derby third is probably just about the one to beat in here, for all Emily Upjohn has to be respected and Hurricane Lane bounced back to form last time.

All of those three have proven course form, too. And the German horse Tunnes is certainly not a no-hoper, even if his Group 1-winning form has come in much deeper ground.

However, Point Lonsdale is really getting his act together after an interrupted 3yo campaign and I loved his attitude when winning for me in testing ground at Chester. He dug it out very well there. This is clearly a much tougher assignment but this will tell us where we are at with him in Group 1 terms. The better surface here will be no issue for him, though the company might.

15:45 - Savvy Victory

No. 1 (9) Savvy Victory (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: S. P. C. Woods

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 106

I rode him when he was fifth in the Cambridgeshire and he probably ran as well as he has ever done when second for me at Chester last time, only giving best to a tenacious winner close home. The handicapper thought so anyway, as he upped him 2lb to a career-high mark of 106, so this will be tough. But of course he has his chance, and good ground will be fine for him.

16:30 - Savethelastdance

No. 9 (4) Savethelastdance (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Being honest, I think it will take a very good filly to beat her, but there could be two such horses in here in Soul Sister and Running Lion.

I thought both were very impressive in winning the Musidora and Pretty Polly respectively and if they fully see out this 1m4f trip, which they are possibly not guaranteed to do on pedigree - Soul Sister's speed in a slowly-run Musidora was the feature of that win - then they are obviously very serious rivals.

Stamina is not a question mark hanging over my filly as the manner in which she kept on picking up and powered through line at Chester was pretty rare. You could feel her quickening all the time, even in that ground, and it was a very taking performance. Of course, that came on heavy but there is no reason why this quicker surface should be any issue at all. The dam loved fast ground.

She struck as me as top class at Chester and let's hope she can prove that here under different conditions. Her draw in four is fine.

We also run Be Happy and Red Riding Hood and, while they clearly have a fair bit to find form-wise, the trip will suit them both.