Big step up in class but she is going very well at home

14:15 Longchamp - Toy

I think we were all a bit surprised when she was beaten in her maiden on her reappearance as she had been working very well. And we all know how good her pedigree is, being related to a whole host of top-class performers such as Gleneagles and a conveyor belt of similarly good fillies.

The form of that Curragh maiden defeat hasn't worked out that well either, but clearly a lot of our horses were needing their first runs more than we thought, and she did it well at Cork next time.

This is clearly a huge step up in class but she has been showing us all the right signals at home, so let's see how she gets on.

The extra furlong is an obvious plus, and she may just surprise some much higher-rated fillies. She has it prove though, stepping out of maiden company against a Classic winner in Cachet, Group winners and the likes of Boussac runner-up Times Square, as well as plenty of other promising fillies. You always need luck from your draw around here.

Worth chancing with step up in trip set to suit

14:55 Longchamp - The Acropolis

He certainly didn't lack for experience at two, and he probably saved his best until last with a close fifth in a Group 3 at Leopardstown in October.

I didn't ride him on his return at the same track last month but he showed improved form to finish ½-length second to a much higher-rated opponent in Dr Zempf off levels.

That form obviously needs improving on again here - and considerably so with the likes of Breeders' Cup winner Modern Games in opposition, as well as the Craven runner-up Claymore - but maybe he has just come to himself now, so he is another worth chancing in this higher grade, with the step up to a mile expected to suit.