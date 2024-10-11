Ryan Moore: Big chance for January in Fillies' Mile on Day 1 of Future Champions Festival

Drop back to 7f no problem for Ecstatic

She is a lovely Wootton Bassett filly who ran with promise on her debut at Dundalk last month. It's hard to know what to make of that form and there are several unexposed fillies in this, but she should run well albeit drawn on the wing in 15.

He is a hardy colt who has stood up to his racing well and his listed win in the juvenile sprint at the Curragh showed that he's a smart sprinter. 5f on good ground is perfect for him. This is a very open race though. The Strikin Viking probably sets the standard and Midnight Thunder is a colt that's going the right way.

Won her maiden very comfortably at Tipperary for me before running a nice race - considering she lost her footing as we jumped from the stalls - in the May Hill, when beaten a little over 4l. The drop back to 7f wont be an issue but again, this is a wide open renewal of the Oh So Sharp and I suppose the expensive breeze-up, Cathedral, will be fancied and the Godolphin filly, Magical Trail, caried her penalty well at Kempton.

What can you say about Shouldvbeenaring that hasn't already been said. A tough colt who has danced every dance this season and always gives his running. He was a course and distance listed winner here as a 3-year-old and has held his form well this season with a G3 win at Deauville and a decent third to Kinross in the Park Stakes at Donny last time out. He's an open book at this stage.

We run three here and they are all exciting prospects. January is a filly I've always liked and her win in the Churchill Stakes at Tipperary showed her potential. We obviously have to overturn a 1½l defeat to Desert Flower in the May Hill, that will be hard, but my filly is tough and will give the favourite plenty to think about. We also run Dreamy who is another filly I like. She is two for two and was very strong to the line in her win at the Curragh last day. Our third filly in the race, Ballet Slippers, handled the soft ground well at Ascot last month and any rain wouldn't be an issue for her. Desert Flower set the standard though.

I don't really know a lot about this filly but I ride her for Michael Tabor's wife, Doreen. She stayed on well at York to land a listed race back in July and probably ran as well as could be expected in a G2 fillies race at Saratoga in August when we last saw her. It's an open race but Ralph Beckett's horse are in good form so hopefully she can get some black type.

