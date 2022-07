On a par with these talent wise but wide draw not ideal

21:06 Belmont - Concert Hall

I think it is fair to say that we haven't got especially lucky with the draw for Belmont, but Concert Hall still has plenty going for her, despite being berthed 10 of 10.

She had the pace to finish third in the Irish 1000 Guineas and the stamina to finish fourth in the Oaks, and she shaped very well in the Group 1 Pretty Polly last time, staying on strongly into fourth after meeting trouble in running.

She has never raced on anything quicker than good , so that is another question she has to answer if it does genuinely ride fast, but in terms of talent she is on a par with all of these, I think.

That said, last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf third Haughty is probably the pick of a decent and strong home challenge and she could be the one to beat.

Trip will suit and form is strong but another wide draw to overcome

22:12 Belmont - Stone Age

The European challenge may well hold the upper hand here formwise, and hopefully Stone Age is the pick of them, despite being drawn 13 of 13.

It is fair to say we were hopeful of a slightly better show in the Derby but his sixth there was certainly no disgrace in what appeared an above-average renewal and the step back to 1m2f could see him in a much better light.

Certainly, his earlier emphatic win at Leopardstown over this trip was a very impressive performance, and one that the placed horses set in an even more positive light after good performances in the Irish Derby.