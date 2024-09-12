Ryan Moore: Four good rides on Day 1 at Doncaster and tribute to Sir Michael Stoute

Incredibly lucky to have ridden for Sir Michael Stoute

Ecstatic another of Aidan's very nice 2yo filly prospects

Interesting to see how Fox Legacy goes off new mark

On Sir Michael Stoute

It's hard for me to put into words what Sir Michael Stoute means to me. I'm incredibly lucky to have ridden for him for so long and he's been a massive influence on my career. Always a gentleman and loyal with a great sense of humour. His record is there for all to see. What a body of work in his 53 years. Having said that, it's not over yet. There is still work to be done and I've some nice rides for him coming up.

He ran okay at York where we were drawn on the wing and all the action unfolded down the middle. The Anglesey run, where he was beaten 1/2L by Babouche, is a very strong piece of form and the head defeat to the consistent Arizona Blaze in the Marble Hill is another. Experience will count in this valuable sales race and the fact that this will be his sixth run should stand him in good stead.

Aidan has some very nice prospects among his 2yo fillies, and this daughter of Magic Wand could be one to add to the list. She stepped up on her Leopardstown debut to win a Tipperary maiden very comfortably, quickening nicely when I asked her around 2f out. At this stage, it's hard to know what the form of that race adds up to, but she did it well.

Our other filly, January, did what was expected when beating Beckman to win the Churchill Stakes at Tipperary last month. She appreciated the step up in trip there and should give a good account of herself.

The Godolphin runner, Desert Flower has looked a smart filly after two wins on the July course, carrying her penalty well on the most recent occasion to win by 6 ½L. She sets the standard here.

Won the G3 Stanerra Stakes at Fairyhouse on her first try at 1m6f and had the Ebot winner, Magical Zoe, back in third that day. She wasn't beaten far in the Lillie Langtry and stayed on well after the leaders just quicken away from her. This will be my first time riding her on the track, but she looks relatively unexposed and should give a good account of herself in a very open race

A very open looking handicap and I ride Fox Legacy for the boss. He was raised 16lbs after we won a Sailsbury handicap by 12L last month so it will be interesting to see how he copes off his new mark of 93. He seemed to appreciate the drop back to 10f and the fast ground there so hopefully they don't get any rain in Donny.

Timeform Verdict

Ryan Moore has an open book of rides at Doncaster on Thursday, but we feel one of his better chances may be aboard Grateful in what looks an open Park Hill Stakes.

The older horses have the edge on Timeform ratings, but Grateful arrives relatively unexposed - she still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to her rating, symbolising she's open to further improvement - and she was far from disgraced in the Lillie Langtry at Glorious Goodwood last time.

Grateful didn't seem comfortable on that idiosyncratic track, and is expected to be seen to much better effect returned to a flat, galloping course like Doncaster, and it would be no surprise if she were to finish much closer - or in front - of Night Sparkle this time on just her third start at this trip. It is worth noting she had subsequent Ebor winner Magical Zoe behind her when winning a Group 3 at Fairyhouse two starts back.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.