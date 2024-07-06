Ryan Moore: Kikkuli has a fair chance in open Group 1 at Deauville

Kikkuli has fair chance in open Group 1 on back of Royal Ascot run

Hoping there's more to come from lightly-raced Electric Storm

Four rides for Ryan Moore at Deauville on Sunday

Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV

I rode him on his first two starts this season, when winning at Newmarket and finishing second at Sandown, but he stepped it up another level or two when just being denied by Haatem in the Jersey Stakes last time. This is a very open 12-runner Group 1 but he has a fair chance on that Ascot run, and there could well be even more to come from him given his likeable and progressive lightly-raced profile.

I haven't ridden her before and she didn't run her race in the Sandringham last time but she had earlier won well at Kempton, so hopefully she can return to that level of form. It looks like she will need to improve to win this, though.

She is obviously very lightly-raced and improving, and comes here on the back of a good win at Haydock in May. Hopefully, there is more to come from her.

This looks an open race and hopefully she has her chance, despite having not raced since November. She ran well in this grade when we last saw her.