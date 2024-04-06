Ryan Moore: Capulet sets the standard at Chelmsford on Saturday

Ryan Moore exclusive on his Saturday rides

Race looks ideal starting point for Capulet

No. 4 (3) Capulet (Usa) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

This looks a very good race for the grade - and it is worth 100k, so it should be - and it features some progressive and unexposed types. But, going into the race, Capulet clearly sets the form standard on his placed efforts in Group 2 company, latterly when third in the Royal Lodge.

A winner at Dundalk on his debut before those Group efforts, this looks a good starting point for him. You'd expect him to get a fair bit further than a mile down the line, but he is going okay at home.

No. 5 (3) Roxanne (Ger) SBK 11/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 80

I don't know much about her as she has her first run for Ed [Dunlop] after winning all three of her starts in Germany. Hopefully, a mark of 80 underplays her talent but I'd be lying if I said I had a good handle on the worth of German handicap form.

No. 3 (4) Rebel Empire (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

You'd obviously have to fear Andrew Balding's Capo Vaticano, as his Calyx filly has a fair pedigree and gets the 5lb. But my colt probably shades it on form from those to have raced, so let's see.