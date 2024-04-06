Ryan Moore: Capulet sets the standard at Chelmsford on Saturday

- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Ryan Moore exclusive on his Saturday rides
Race looks ideal starting point for Capulet
- Trainer: Ed Dunlop
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 80
- Trainer: Richard Hannon
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
15:30 - Capulet
This looks a very good race for the grade - and it is worth 100k, so it should be - and it features some progressive and unexposed types. But, going into the race, Capulet clearly sets the form standard on his placed efforts in Group 2 company, latterly when third in the Royal Lodge.
A winner at Dundalk on his debut before those Group efforts, this looks a good starting point for him. You'd expect him to get a fair bit further than a mile down the line, but he is going okay at home.
16:05 - Roxanne
I don't know much about her as she has her first run for Ed [Dunlop] after winning all three of her starts in Germany. Hopefully, a mark of 80 underplays her talent but I'd be lying if I said I had a good handle on the worth of German handicap form.
16:40 - Rebel Empire
You'd obviously have to fear Andrew Balding's Capo Vaticano, as his Calyx filly has a fair pedigree and gets the 5lb. But my colt probably shades it on form from those to have raced, so let's see.
