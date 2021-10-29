Ryan Moore: Bridge is open to progress and has a leading chance

Frankel filly is going nicely at home

12:40 - Crystal Caprice

We had three unraced horses in here at the five-day stage and we run this newcomer in the first division. She is by Frankel out of a mare from a great family who did well for us, winning over 1m2f in Listed company. You should never expect fireworks from our 2yos first time up but she goes nicely and we like what we see of her at home, and 7f is a good starting point for her.

We'll be happy with a solid debut run

13:15 - Crystal Estrella

She is an Iffraaj filly bred along the same lines as our horse in the first, and she is related to a couple of fair winners of ours. Similar comments apply to those of Crystal Caprice really, and we will be happy with a solid first run from her, with plenty to build on for the future, and winning will be a bonus.

Should be competitive with trip and ground a positive

13:48 - Oh Herberts Reign

No. 1 (3) Oh Herberts Reign (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 90

I have ridden him a couple of times and was on board for his narrow recent win at Doncaster. He showed a good attitude to get up on the outside that day, and I think he will be competitive off a 4lb higher mark here. The extra furlong and the forecast rain are further positives.

No stand-out so she has her chance

14:58 - Mystic Wells

I haven't ridden her before but she obviously comes in here in good form, having lost narrowly under a 6lb penalty in a novice here last time. There doesn't look to be a stand-out in this Listed race so she has her chance.

Open to further progress up in grade

15:33 - Bay Bridge

This Listed race has cut up and my colt looks to have a leading chance. We didn't see him for a while after an impressive win the London Gold Cup at Newbury in May, so we had to be delighted with his comeback win off a mark of 105 at York last time. This is obviously a step up in grade but I think he may well be up to it. He is a good horse, and open to further progress.

Tough task but any rain will help him

16:08 - Dante's Pass

No. 6 (6) Dante's Pass (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

He has a tough task on against horses proven in this grade, and above, but he is clearly unexposed and unbeaten and he was impressive at Limerick last time. The return to a mile will suit him and it is just a matter of how much he has under the bonnet. Any rain would appear to be a help for him.

Trip is her optimum and rain will suit

16:43 - Areehaa

She was a non-runner when I was set to ride her at Doncaster last Saturday, and what I said about her there pretty much stands. She has been running well enough and slowly inching down the weights. The expected rain will be a plus for her, as she has shown her best with ease, and this 7f looks her optimum trip, too.