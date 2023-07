Some excellent chances for Ryan on Saturday

No. 3 (2) Content (Ire) EXC 2.34 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We had three in here at the five-day stage but we run Content, who shaped very well on her Leopardstown debut before going to the Chesham. It's fair to say we expected a little more of her there but it wasn't a bad run, and she wasn't beaten far, and this maiden obviously represents shallower waters. She is the standard-setter on form going into the race.

No. 5 (7) Candle Of Hope EXC 1.57 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 90

She has run to a consistently good level this year and she got dropped 1lb for her fifth in the Sandringham last time, so I'd say she is fairly handicapped and the drop back down to 7f will suit as well. Richard has his team in very good form.

No. 3 (1) Havana Blue SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 93

He has gone up 10lb for his last two victories, the most recent being here, but it looks justified given the manner of those successes. This is first attempt at 1m but you'd be hopefully it won't be an issue, and he has form on both good and soft ground if required. He has an obvious chance in a competitive handicap.

No. 1 (2) City Of Troy (Usa) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

He was seriously impressive when winning at the Curragh for me on his debut, and as was highlighted on TV I gather, he took a long while to pull up after the line. He has a lot going for him, and I'd be disappointed if he isn't going close here. He is clearly an exciting prospect but he has to go and do it, stepped up in grade against better horses, here.

No. 8 (18) Biggles SBK 15/2 EXC 9 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 100

He ran a lot better than his position of ninth would suggest for me in the Buckingham Palace last time, having previously finished second to a clear-cut scorer in the Victoria Cup. Any dig in the ground will suit him well, and I think he is set to run another good race.

No. 8 (4) Little Big Bear (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

On this season's form, there isn't a stand-out performer going into the race and it may be a bit more competitive than the betting suggests. But hopefully Little Big Bear will be able to run after his setback leading up to this race, as we all know he is the best horse on show if he can reproduce his brilliant 2yo form.

He clearly hasn't run up to his 124-rated peak this season, but I thought he did very well to win at Haydock considering it was so soon after his Guineas run and he clearly just met a rapidly-improving Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup.

He will need to have come on again from Ascot to win this, and obviously he has had that blip in the lead-up, but we know what he is capable of when on song.

No. 7 (7) Crystal Mariner (Ire) EXC 1.79 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 86

I haven't ridden on the track but he has obviously showed ability over 1m2f, winning at Newcastle and finishing third in a decent Redcar novice under a penalty, and a mark of 86 looks okay on his handicap debut. I also think the step up to 1m4f will suit the Sea The Stars colt.

