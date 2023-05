Ryan Moore on his 2000 Guineas day rides

Good chance in an open Palace House Stakes

Ryan's ride faces tough rivals in feature race

Stablemate could challenge my mount

16:40 - Auguste Rodin

No. 1 (12) Auguste Rodin (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We have two very good horses in here, but two very different horses, and they will be going down very different paths after this race. I'll start with Little Big Bear. After what he did in the Phoenix Stakes at two - that was quite a stunning win - he deserves to run in this Classic rather than in Ireland or France, as Newmarket will tell us a lot more about him and where he will be heading afterwards.

He clearly has a lot of pace but I personally think he will stay a mile, and that makes him a very dangerous rival to all, including my mount Auguste Rodin. We haven't seen Little Big Bear since that Curragh win in August but he has been going well.

There are no stamina concerns with Auguste Rodin obviously, and he will probably be heading up in trip after this, and he is a horse we have always loved from day one as a juvenile and he fulfilled those expectations with his Doncaster win. He is an exciting prospect for the season, but hopefully for the here and now, too. But would it surprise me if Little Big Bear beat him? Not really.

They are the two best horses in here and the others have to reach, and maybe surpass, their current level, and hopefully they are drawn in the right place in 12 and 13.

That said, I think Chaldean is rock-solid - well, he was before his Newbury unseat anyway - and I think the horse he just beat in the Dewhurst, Royal Scotsman, has plenty of speed and is a one I think will be suited to a mile.

Silver Knott has his chance too, but if you asked me for an outsider to outrun his odds then I would nominate the Chesham winner Holloway Boy, who ran well in all the better races afterwards, including behind Auguste Rodin at Doncaster. His stable have started the season very well with their good 3yos.

Aiming to reproduce form of last summer

15:25 - Cadillac

No. 1 (6) Cadillac (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 107

A mark of 107 looks fair if he can reproduce his Leopardstown win in first-time blinkers last summer. He ran well on a couple of occasions afterwards, notably when runner-up in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot on quick ground. And I see he has been gelded, too. This will be the first time I have sat on him, though.

Good chance in an open race

16:00 - Twilight Calls

I don't know why we haven't seen him since I rode him to finish an excellent second to Nature Strip in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot last season, but he clearly has a good chance in a very open Palace House Stakes.

He goes well when fresh, he won first time out here last season before being a little unlucky in finishing fifth in this race, and Henry has his horses in good form. It is obviously a deep race, and you'll be needing all the luck going with 17 runners.

Should go well here again

17:50 - Yacowlef

No. 1 (9) Yacowlef (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 86

I thought he shaped very well on his return here last month, and a 2lb rise shouldn't stop him going well again here. The step back up to 7f could suit, too.

