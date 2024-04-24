Ryan Moore 2024 Flat Season Preview: City Of Troy a superstar in waiting

Ryan Moore gives his 2024 flat season preview

Aidan O'Brien stable stars are covered

Ryan Moore 2024 Season Preview

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore sat down with our very own Kevin Blake to discuss the upcoming 2024 flat season.

The number one rider for Aidan O'Brien, a multiple Grade One and Classic winner, is set for another big season and he chats through some of the superstars he will be riding throughout the campaign.

Horses discussed include City Of Troy, Tower Of London, Kyprios and more.

Listen to Ryan Moore's 2024 Flat Season Preview...

City Of Troy a superstar in waiting

City Of Troy is the horse that Ryan, as well as many racing fans, is looking forward to seeing most this season off the back of his stunning two-year-old career.

Currently the 4/61.67 favourite for next month's 2,000 Guineas, Ryan said: "He has done everything we have asked of him so far.

"He has been very exciting on every start, obviously what he did on both Newmarket courses was brilliant, everyone is very happy with him and I'm very much excited to see what he can do.

"I suppose I wouldn't have looked forward to riding any horse in the Guineas as much as I would be looking forward to riding him."

Kyprios and Tower Of London exciting horses for the Stayers division this season

Tower Of London has landed back-to-back races in Saudi Arabia and UAE and looks set to take on the big Group races in the staying division this season.

Ryan said: "He's a horse that showed a lot early on, we think flat tracks and good ground suit him very well.

"He is pencilled in for the Yorkshire Cup we might get to see him in the middle of May which will be great. He has obviously done great in Saudi and Dubai and maybe he can build on that and who knows what he can do before the end of the year.

Kyprios had a superb 2022 campaign, being the leading stayer for the season, and after missing most of 2023 due to injury, looks to have had a smoother preparation for this year.

Ryan added: "Aidan is very happy with him. I believe the plan is for him to run at Navan in the Vintage Crop on Saturday. He looks fantastic.

"Obviously he had a difficult year last year, we got him back late and he still ran two good races but things didn't work out for him but I think he is in good shape and we look forward to the year ahead with him.

"He is an exceptional stayer."

Continious to build on break through 2023 campaign

Continious had a standout season last year winning the Group 1 St Leger at Doncaster before finishing fifth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Ryan is excited to see him build on that this term.

Ryan said: "He's a lovely horse. He was very good in the St Leger and was excellent in the Arc. He was being trained for the Japan Cup and he just had a little setback before that but he is back working now, he looks well.

"Hopefully he might be one for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and even the King George. He is a lovely horse and one I am looking forward to riding again soon."

