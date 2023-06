Super Tuesday for Betfair Ambassador Moore

Ryan rides River Tiber, Paddington and Vauban to victory

Ryan Moore said in his Betfair column that he had good chances on River Tiber, Paddington and Vauban - boosted from 9/43.25 to 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Royal Ascot and so it proved as he rode both to victory on day one.

The Betfair ambassador is heavy odds-on to be the meeting's top jockey and looks destined to deny Frankie Dettori the honour in his final Royal Ascot.

River Tiber's win in the Coventry Stakes was thrilling with Moore and his mount battling their way to the front and holding off Army Ethos.

Paddington win makes history for O'Brien

Even better was to come in the Group One St James's Palace Stakes.

Before the race, Moore told Betting.Betfair readers:

"The manner in which [Paddington] has gone from handicap to Listed to Classic success this season speaks for itself and he was dominant and powerful through the line at the Curragh. He will need to step up again to win this, but you have to love his progression and he is another who comes into this race in a very good place at home."

Trainer Aidan O'Brien was jubilant as Paddington's victory meant he surpassed Michael Stoute as the meeting's all-time leading trainer.

The cherry on the cake came when Ryan led from the front to take the closing Copper Horse Handicap on Vauban.

Paddington's price was lengthened to 3/13.95 thanks to the Betfair Superboost on Tuesday morning so customers who took advantage had plenty to celebrate.

