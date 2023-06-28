</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html&rfr=977219">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/decland-rice-transfer-odds-betting-suspended-after-arsenal-bid-record-105m-280623-204.html">Declan Rice Transfer: Betting suspended after Arsenal bid record £105m</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/england-u21-v-germany-u21---euro-u21-championship-betting-tips---41-bet-builderpost-130-270623-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Back a 12/1 Bet Builder for England v Germany U21s</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/netherlands-u21-v-georgia-u21-betting-tips---9-2-bet-builder-260623-1063.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Back a 9/2 Bet Builder in tense U21 decider</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/horse-racing-tips-how-to-build-a-profitable-long-term-strategy-280623-696.html">Horse Racing Tips: How to build a profitable long term strategy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/newcastle-racing-tips-maso-bastie-ahead-of-his-mark-280623-790.html">Newcastle Racing Tips: Maso Bastie ahead of his mark</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-says-headgear-can-help-horizon-at-worcester-280623-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says headgear can help Horizon at Worcester</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-rocket-mortgage-classic-and-british-masters-270623-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Rocket Mortgage Classic and British Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/british-masters-first-round-leader-tips-walters-worth-a-wager-270623-719.html">British Masters First-Round Leader Tips: 100/1 Walters worth a wager</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-hidalgo-might-just-take-to-the-belfry-270623-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hidalgo might just take to the Belfry</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-tes-tips-england-to-hit-back-at-hq-260623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes Test Tips: Back England to hit back at HQ</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-ashes-test-player-tips-back-cummins-to-cop-at-5-2-260623-194.html">England v Australia Second Ashes Test Player Tips: Back Cummins to cop at 5/2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ian-bell-exclusive-england-must-be-aggressive-in-lords-second-test-260623-1236.html">Ian Bell Exclusive: England must be aggressive in Lord's second Test</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-tournament-betting-tips-djokovic-head-and-shoulders-above-the-competition-and-justified-favourite-for-five-in-a-row-280623-778.html">Wimbledon Tips: Djokovic head and shoulders above the competition and justified favourite for five in a row</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-women's-singles-tips-swiatek-an-uneasy-favourite-ahead-of-fridays-draw-280623-778.html">Wimbledon Tips: Swiatek uneasy favourite before draw</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-2023-tips-long-shot-bets-and-why-8-13-dead-cert-djokovic-will-fall-short-270623-718.html">Wimbledon 2023: Why 8/13 dead-cert Djokovic is destined to fall short </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betting clearly now projects Tories will lose all four by-elections</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-betting-odds-labour-majority-4-6-as-boris-johnson-ally-warns-of-tory-civil-war-120623-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority 4/6 as Boris Johnson ally warns of Tory "civil war"</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/josh-taylor-v-teofimo-lopes-tips-back-the-tartan-tornado-wins-on-points-080623-746.html">Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopes: Back the Tartan Tornado on points in New York</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/mauricio-lara-v-leigh-wood-tips-back-lethal-mexican-at-11-8-to-beat-home-hero-260523-746.html">Mauricio Lara v Leigh Wood: Back lethal Mexican at 11/8 to beat home hero</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-chantelle-cameron-tips-back-kt-for-another-hard-fought-points-win-180523-746.html">Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron: Back KT for another hard-fought points win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ryan_Moore_banner.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Ryan Moore</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Kevin Blake Ascot flat .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Kevin Blake Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Royal Ascot Top Performers: Where next for Paddington, Pyledriver and others?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-06-28">28 June 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Royal Ascot Top Performers: Where next for Paddington, Pyledriver and others?", "name": "Royal Ascot Top Performers: Where next for Paddington, Pyledriver and others?", "description": "Royal Ascot has been and gone for another year, but as our final wrap of the meeting Mike Norman highlights the five horses that impressed him most and tells...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/royal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-06-28T17:05:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-06-28T17:40:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Royal Ascot has been and gone for another year, but as our final wrap of the meeting Mike Norman highlights the five horses that impressed him most and tells us where likely we'll see them next... Paddington and Vauban star on Day 1 Mostahdaf now one of the best in Europe Breeders' Cup on the agenda for star filly Tahiyra Pyledriver's movie magic story continues Paddington - St James' Palace Stakes It wasn't just that Paddington won the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes in tremendous style that impressed most, it's the fact that Aidan O'Brien's 3yo was running in a Naas handicap just three months earlier. Success there meant a rise to Listed company, which he would take in his stride before landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh. Going into Royal Ascot we knew that Paddington was a colt on the upgrade, but few would have expected the dominant performance that saw him finish over three lengths clear of the English 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean. He'll have no problems stepping up to 1m2f and even beyond, so the world is his oyster with entries in next month's Coral Eclipse at Sandown - for which he is priced at [9/2] on the Betfair Sportsbook - the Irish Champion Stakes, and even the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe ([25/1]). And beyond that, who knows. He could even take in the Breeders' Cup in November before embarking on a successful 4you campaign. Vauban - Copper Horse Handicap Going into Royal Ascot, top class Hurdler Vauban was widely regarded as the best handicapped horse of the whole meeting. He didn't disappoint. Talk of him being not just any Group horse, but a Group 1 horse in a handicap meant that he went off as the Evens favourite for the Copper Horse Handicap, and given the hype before the race, and how he subsequently won it, the only surprise is that he didn't go off at [1/3]! Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore took the race by the scruff of the neck, leading from pillar to post knowing that the 5yo was the best horse in the race. If only his owner Rich Ricci had the same confidence as Ryan! The further they went the better he looked, and the wide-margin victory had many questioning why he didn't go for the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup later in the week. That race is likely to be Vauban's number one target next season, but for the remainder of this the Irish St Leger could be next up for the Willie Mullins-trained gelding before a trip to Australia in November for the 'race that stops a nation' the Melbourne Cup, for which he can be backed at [7/1]. Mostahdaf - Prince of Wales' Stakes A field of just six went to post for one of Royal Ascot's races of the meeting, the Group 1 Prince of Wales' Stakes, with Mostahdaf only fifth in the betting at [10/1] behind top class peformers Luxembourg, Bay Bridge and Adayar. But John and Thady Gosden's 5yo put in a scintillating performance, always travelling well in the rear before a sweeping run took him to the lead and an eventual four length victory. He could easily be flattered by that 'career-best' wide-margin win given that it appeared a few of those behind didn't appear to run their true races, but it's hard to knock the manner in which he won and he's now been given an official mark of 128, meaning he's one of the top rated horses in training. Like Paddington, Mostahdaf has entries in the Coral Eclipse ([16/1]), the Juddmonte International ([2/1]), and the Irish Champion Stakes, but interestingly he's not entered in the 1m4f Arc de Triomphe, a race in which he finished stone cold last in 2022. Tahiyra - Coronation Stakes Tahiyra wasn't overly impresive in winning the Group 1 Coronation Stakes but there's something rather special about this filly that makes you want to keep an eye on her for the rest of the season. Dermot Weld was at pains to say his 3yo filly - runner-up in the English 1,000 Guineas before winning the Irish version - would be no better or fitter than she was when winning previously as many 'bigger' targets lie ahead later in the season. And perhaps she was a bit fortunate in beating Remarquee by just a length given the troubled run of the runner-up, but she can do no more than win and with two Group 1 victories to her name this term she's already one of the best fillies in training. She has an entry in the Irish Oaks over 1m4f in late July, but the fact that she holds an entry in the 1m Matron Stakes in September suggests that's the trip she will be campaigned over, meaning a trip to Santa Anita in November for the Breeders' Cup Filly &amp; Mare Turf over one mile could be her primary target. Pyledriver - Hardwicke Stakes The story of Pyledriver is surely a film in the making. Unsold as a foal given his reserve price of just 10,000 guineas wasn't met, he has since gone on to win £2m in prize money. And it appears that now as a 6yo he's getting better with age. Last season's King George VI &amp; Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes winner, he'd been off the track ever since for various reasons before turning up for Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes, a race in which he was fully entitled to need. But William Muir's stable star defied the odds again, lowering the colours of the strong favourite Free Wind among others to run out a comfortable winner, sparking huge emotion among his connections. There are two obvious targets for Pyledriver for the remainder of the season, the first being his defence of the King George in late July, for which he can be backed at [6/1], and then it could be a trip to France for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe ([20/1]) in October. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Royal Ascot side on finish 1920x1080.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Royal Ascot race finish"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Which horses impressed most at Royal Ascot</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-racing?rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=FR&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.328355974" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=FR&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1050&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.328355974">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Royal%20Ascot%20Top%20Performers%3A%20%20Where%20next%20for%20Paddington%2C%20Pyledriver%20and%20others%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Froyal-ascot%2Froyal-ascot-top-performers-where-next-for-paddington-pyledriver-and-others-280623-200.html&text=Royal%20Ascot%20Top%20Performers%3A%20%20Where%20next%20for%20Paddington%2C%20Pyledriver%20and%20others%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Royal Ascot has been and gone for another year, but as our final wrap of the meeting Mike Norman highlights the five horses that impressed him most and tells us where likely we'll see them next...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Paddington and Vauban star on Day 1</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Mostahdaf now one of the best in Europe</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Breeders' Cup on the agenda for star filly Tahiyra</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Pyledriver's movie magic story continues</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Paddington - St James' Palace Stakes</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It wasn't just that <strong>Paddington</strong> won the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes in tremendous style that impressed most, it's the fact that Aidan O'Brien's 3yo was running in a Naas handicap just three months earlier.</p><p>Success there meant a rise to Listed company, which he would take in his stride before landing the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh.</p><p>Going into Royal Ascot we knew that Paddington was a colt on the upgrade, but few would have expected the <strong>dominant performance</strong> that saw him finish over three lengths clear of the English 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean.</p><p>He'll have no problems stepping up to 1m2f and even beyond, so the world is his oyster with entries in next month's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.360696750">Coral Eclipse</a> at Sandown - for which he is priced at <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b> on the Betfair Sportsbook - the Irish Champion Stakes, and even the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=FR&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1089&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.328355974">Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe</a> (<b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b>).</p><p>And beyond that, who knows. He could even take in the <strong>Breeders' Cup</strong> in November before embarking on a successful 4you campaign.</p><h2><strong>Vauban - Copper Horse Handicap</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Going into Royal Ascot, top class Hurdler <strong>Vauban</strong> was widely regarded as the best handicapped horse of the whole meeting. He didn't disappoint.</p><p>Talk of him being not just any Group horse, but a Group 1 horse in a handicap meant that he went off as the Evens favourite for the Copper Horse Handicap, and given the hype before the race, and how he subsequently won it, the only surprise is that he didn't go off at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.32"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.32</span></b>!</p><p>Betfair Ambassador <strong>Ryan Moore</strong> took the race by the scruff of the neck, leading from pillar to post knowing that the 5yo was the best horse in the race. If only his owner <strong>Rich Ricci</strong> had the same confidence as Ryan!</p><p> <iframe width="727" height="409" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/eKKzEOxOz3k" title='"GO ON RYAN! WIN LIKE A GOOD-THING!" - Rich Ricci goes WILD as Vauban wins at Royal Ascot!' frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

The further they went the better he looked, and the wide-margin victory had many questioning why he didn't go for the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup later in the week.

That race is likely to be Vauban's number one target next season, but for the remainder of this the Irish St Leger could be next up for the Willie Mullins-trained gelding before a trip to Australia in November for the 'race that stops a nation' the Melbourne Cup, for which he can be backed at 7/17.80.

Mostahdaf - Prince of Wales' Stakes

A field of just six went to post for one of Royal Ascot's races of the meeting, the Group 1 Prince of Wales' Stakes, with Mostahdaf only fifth in the betting at 10/111.00 behind top class peformers Luxembourg, Bay Bridge and Adayar.

But John and Thady Gosden's 5yo put in a scintillating performance, always travelling well in the rear before a sweeping run took him to the lead and an eventual four length victory.

He could easily be flattered by that 'career-best' wide-margin win given that it appeared a few of those behind didn't appear to run their true races, but it's hard to knock the manner in which he won and he's now been given an official mark of 128, meaning he's one of the top rated horses in training.

Like Paddington, Mostahdaf has entries in the Coral Eclipse (16/117.00), the Juddmonte International (2/12.94), and the Irish Champion Stakes, but interestingly he's not entered in the 1m4f Arc de Triomphe, a race in which he finished stone cold last in 2022.

Tahiyra - Coronation Stakes

Tahiyra wasn't overly impresive in winning the Group 1 Coronation Stakes but there's something rather special about this filly that makes you want to keep an eye on her for the rest of the season.

Dermot Weld was at pains to say his 3yo filly - runner-up in the English 1,000 Guineas before winning the Irish version - would be no better or fitter than she was when winning previously as many 'bigger' targets lie ahead later in the season.

And perhaps she was a bit fortunate in beating Remarquee by just a length given the troubled run of the runner-up, but she can do no more than win and with two Group 1 victories to her name this term she's already one of the best fillies in training.

She has an entry in the Irish Oaks over 1m4f in late July, but the fact that she holds an entry in the 1m Matron Stakes in September suggests that's the trip she will be campaigned over, meaning a trip to Santa Anita in November for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf over one mile could be her primary target.

Pyledriver - Hardwicke Stakes

The story of Pyledriver is surely a film in the making. Unsold as a foal given his reserve price of just 10,000 guineas wasn't met, he has since gone on to win £2m in prize money.

And it appears that now as a 6yo he's getting better with age.

Last season's King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes winner, he'd been off the track ever since for various reasons before turning up for Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes, a race in which he was fully entitled to need.

But William Muir's stable star defied the odds again, lowering the colours of the strong favourite Free Wind among others to run out a comfortable winner, sparking huge emotion among his connections.

There are two obvious targets for Pyledriver for the remainder of the season, the first being his defence of the King George in late July, for which he can be backed at 6/16.80, and then it could be a trip to France for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (20/121.00) in October.

Extra Place Races! The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Home Horse Racing Royal Ascot Royal Ascot Top Performers: Where next for Paddington, Pyledriver and others?