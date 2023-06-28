The further they went the better he looked, and the wide-margin victory had many questioning why he didn't go for the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup later in the week.
That race is likely to be Vauban's number one target next season, but for the remainder of this the Irish St Leger could be next up for the Willie Mullins-trained gelding before a trip to Australia in November for the 'race that stops a nation' the Melbourne Cup, for which he can be backed at 7/17.80.
A field of just six went to post for one of Royal Ascot's races of the meeting, the Group 1 Prince of Wales' Stakes, with Mostahdaf only fifth in the betting at 10/111.00 behind top class peformers Luxembourg, Bay Bridge and Adayar.
But John and Thady Gosden's 5yo put in a scintillating performance, always travelling well in the rear before a sweeping run took him to the lead and an eventual four length victory.
He could easily be flattered by that 'career-best' wide-margin win given that it appeared a few of those behind didn't appear to run their true races, but it's hard to knock the manner in which he won and he's now been given an official mark of 128, meaning he's one of the top rated horses in training.
Like Paddington, Mostahdaf has entries in the Coral Eclipse (16/117.00), the Juddmonte International (2/12.94), and the Irish Champion Stakes, but interestingly he's not entered in the 1m4f Arc de Triomphe, a race in which he finished stone cold last in 2022.
Tahiyra wasn't overly impresive in winning the Group 1 Coronation Stakes but there's something rather special about this filly that makes you want to keep an eye on her for the rest of the season.
Dermot Weld was at pains to say his 3yo filly - runner-up in the English 1,000 Guineas before winning the Irish version - would be no better or fitter than she was when winning previously as many 'bigger' targets lie ahead later in the season.
And perhaps she was a bit fortunate in beating Remarquee by just a length given the troubled run of the runner-up, but she can do no more than win and with two Group 1 victories to her name this term she's already one of the best fillies in training.
She has an entry in the Irish Oaks over 1m4f in late July, but the fact that she holds an entry in the 1m Matron Stakes in September suggests that's the trip she will be campaigned over, meaning a trip to Santa Anita in November for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf over one mile could be her primary target.
The story of Pyledriver is surely a film in the making. Unsold as a foal given his reserve price of just 10,000 guineas wasn't met, he has since gone on to win £2m in prize money.
And it appears that now as a 6yo he's getting better with age.
Last season's King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes winner, he'd been off the track ever since for various reasons before turning up for Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes, a race in which he was fully entitled to need.
But William Muir's stable star defied the odds again, lowering the colours of the strong favourite Free Wind among others to run out a comfortable winner, sparking huge emotion among his connections.
There are two obvious targets for Pyledriver for the remainder of the season, the first being his defence of the King George in late July, for which he can be backed at 6/16.80, and then it could be a trip to France for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (20/121.00) in October.
The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.