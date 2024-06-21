Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies straight mile to suit O'Brien filly on Day Four
Our resident tipster has analysed day four of Royal Ascot and has a sole selection at a double-figure price.
-
Run well despite unfavourable circumstances
-
This test could bring improvement from her
-
Without Words is overpriced at Royal Ascot
-
Bet safely at Royal Ascot - read more here
-
Head over to the Euro 2024 HUB for the best tips and previews everyday
Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost
Betfair's Royal Ascot Superboosts have been flying so far during the Festival with Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's landing at 1/12.00!
On Friday we are back with another superb Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.
He has seven rides across the card today at Royal Ascot and we are boosting him to ride 2+ winners on Friday. If you fancy him to do so you can back that at the superboosted price of 6/42.50 from 10/111.91.
Royal Ascot - 17:05 - Back Without Words
Without Words hasn't had things go her way in any of her three starts so far and I think she's capable of taking a step forward from those efforts in this big field handicap.
On her debut at Bordeaux, she was a bit awkwardly away and then raced keenly as the pace significantly slowed. She couldn't match the turn of foot of subsequent Listed winner Les Reys early in the straight but kept on well to finish second without being given a particularly hard time.
Without Words got off the mark on her next start at Toulouse despite racing very keenly in midfield through the first half of the race and being caught three wide around the bend.
After being bought for €450,000 in December, she joined Joseph O'Brien and made her debut for the yard over a mile at Listowel. She was held up in a steadily run race and could never challenge the winner but picked up well in the home straight to finish second behind a far more favourably positioned rival.
I think the big field and strong pace over the straight mile today could be ideal for Without Words given the qualities that she has shown so far and there looks to be plenty of early speed on the near side so she could find herself well drawn in stall 20. Any double-figure prices appeal.
Now read Daryl Carter's tips for day four of Royal Ascot
Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 137.00pts
Returned: 92.30pts
P/L: -44.70pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Thursday Newmarket Rides: Monumental an improving type in Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Two chances at Perth look good for a Thursday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Two chances at Perth look good for a Thursday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore superboost, insight for Ayr and Newbury action