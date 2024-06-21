Royal Ascot Tips: Rhys Williams fancies straight mile to suit O'Brien filly on Day Four

Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Superboost

Betfair's Royal Ascot Superboosts have been flying so far during the Festival with Tuesday's, Wednesday's and Thursday's landing at 1/12.00!



On Friday we are back with another superb Superboost again backing Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore.

He has seven rides across the card today at Royal Ascot and we are boosting him to ride 2+ winners on Friday. If you fancy him to do so you can back that at the superboosted price of 6/42.50 from 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Ryan Moore To Ride 2 Or More Winners At Royal Ascot Today SBK 6/4

Without Words hasn't had things go her way in any of her three starts so far and I think she's capable of taking a step forward from those efforts in this big field handicap.

On her debut at Bordeaux, she was a bit awkwardly away and then raced keenly as the pace significantly slowed. She couldn't match the turn of foot of subsequent Listed winner Les Reys early in the straight but kept on well to finish second without being given a particularly hard time.

Without Words got off the mark on her next start at Toulouse despite racing very keenly in midfield through the first half of the race and being caught three wide around the bend.

After being bought for €450,000 in December, she joined Joseph O'Brien and made her debut for the yard over a mile at Listowel. She was held up in a steadily run race and could never challenge the winner but picked up well in the home straight to finish second behind a far more favourably positioned rival.

I think the big field and strong pace over the straight mile today could be ideal for Without Words given the qualities that she has shown so far and there looks to be plenty of early speed on the near side so she could find herself well drawn in stall 20. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Without Words in the 17:05 at Royal Ascot 1pt e/w @ SBK 12/1

Listen to Racing Only Bettor's Day Four Royal Ascot 2024 Preview...