Day One trio to consider at Ascot

Mooneista 50/1 51.00 for the King's Stand

Two to place in the same race for Sportsbook multiple

No. 8 (10) Mutasaabeq SBK 14/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mutasaabeq's mother Ghanaati was a brilliant winner of the Coronation, and I am hoping Charlie Hills' 5yo can follow in the family footsteps and produce a decent performance in the opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Away from the top two in the betting with Inspiral and Modern Games (both at 2/12.94), it could be a race where something can sneak into third at a decent price and Mustasaabeq has been backed this week from 16s.

He beat Native Trail easily on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket with a dominant 3L victory from the front, yet Native Trail is far shorter in the betting.

He disappointed in the Lockinge, but the 1m crop this season with the older horses isn't a division with much depth.

At 14/115.00 it's a risk as he simply could be a horse that must be caught fresh, but if he leads, which he likes to do, we can have a run for our money.

Back Mutasaabeq @ 14/115.00 EW Bet now

No. 13 (14) Mooneista (Ire) SBK 50/1 EXC 80 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

I've had a couple of likeable horses down the years for the King's Stand - including the great Budapest Bullet Overdose. I tipped up Mooneista too in last season's King's Stand and thought she ran a terrific race in fourth place, and she's virtually been written off in the betting at 50/151.00 from 33/134.00.

Twelve months ago she was with Jack Davison, but she's with new owners and Joseph O'Brien and her comeback run at Naas last time was clearly rushed.

She was beaten 5L 30 days ago, but was nowhere near her usual level, but I suspect getting that run into her pre-Ascot was what was needed.

We also have the Extra Place on offer, and remember on the Sportsbook, we can play two to place for a multiple in the same race.

Back Mooneista @ 50/151.00 EW Bet now

The Sportsbook double on Mooneista and Bradsell pays 18/119.00 for both to place, and Bradsell was last term's Coventry Stakes winner, and he'll be strong at the finish.