NAP

Royal Ascot - 14:30 - Back Pearls And Rubies

No. 16 (7) Pearls And Rubies (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Pearls And Rubies created an excellent impression when making a winning debut at Navan a couple of weeks ago, looking potentially something out of the ordinary as she overcame inexperience. The official winning margin was just a neck, but she was value for extra having picked up really well once the penny dropped to lead in the final strides. That experience is sure to stand Pearls And Rubies in good stead and it will be no surprise if she takes a big step forward on her second start, especially now stepping up in trip judged on the style of her debut success and the stamina on the dam's side of her pedigree (out of the Pretty Polly Stakes winner Diamondsandrubies).

NEXT BEST

Royal Ascot - 15:05 - Back Covey

No. 5 (11) Covey SBK 2/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Covey progressed further to complete a hat-trick when stepped up in trip for his handicap debut at Haydock last month, making a mockery of an opening BHA mark of 90 as he led from start to finish to win by three and a quarter lengths in dominant fashion. He is back down in trip today, but the way he went through the race at Haydock suggests that won't be an issue. The better class of opposition poses a bigger challenge, but Covey remains open to improvement and is fancied to prove equal to the task for John and Thady Gosden, who have their team in top order (75% of horses running to form).

EACH-WAY

Royal Ascot - 17:00 - Back Orazio

Betfair Sportsbook paying 6 places instead of 4 in the 17:00 at Royal Ascot

No. 8 (29) Orazio (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 102

Orazio has made good progress to win his last two starts, first returning from three months off with a comfortable victory at Newmarket in April and then defying a 4 lb higher mark to follow up over this course and distance a few weeks ago. That was a career-best effort as he ran out an impressive winner on the last occasion, hitting the front a furlong out and keeping going well from there to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths with a bit in hand. The manner of that win suggests he was full value for a further 9 lb rise in the weights, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he may yet have more to offer in his hat-trick bid.