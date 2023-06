Ryan Moore on Meditate in Coronation Stakes

Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin's tips

Ryan Moore: "She had the option of this or the Queen Mary, but we decided to come here. I thought at one stage we were going to run her in blinkers on her debut as she had worked in them at home, but we left them off. It proved the right decision as she won well over 6f at the Curragh.

"The form of that maiden win clearly needs building on significantly but the third has come out and won and obviously the potential is there."

No. 2 (2) Little Big Bear (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Kevin Blake: "The Commonwealth Cup (15:05) brings together most of the most promising three-year-old sprinters in Europe. Cases can be made for plenty of these to improve for the test that this race presents, but really and truly, they are going to have to improve a lot to deal with a top-form Little Big Bear.

"The son of No Nay Never was one of the highest-rated juveniles of recent decades thanks to his imperious victory in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last season."

No. 12 (15) Maksud SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 99

Kevin Blake: "Maksud came a long way in a short space of time last season, making a winning debut in April prior to running well in stakes company and shaping particularly well when second to Secret State in a valuable handicap at Glorious Goodwood.

"He shaped with subtle promise on his return to action at Chester, missing the kick and not being knocked about. The handicapper dropped him 2lb for that run and he is sure to have come on from it. This course and distance promises to suit him well and a big effort could be forthcoming from him."

No. 3 (4) Meditate (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ryan Moore: "We could see a career-best from Meditate here and maybe she will get a bit closer to Tahiyra than she has done previously. A hugely impressive winner at the Breeders' Cup last autumn, and an Albany winner here, she obviously improved enormously from Newmarket to the Curragh this season and I am hoping that progression trajectory continues here."

No. 27 (29) Novus (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 86

Tony Calvin: "Novus beat the now 91-rated Physique in her Newbury maiden success last year, she ran very well against a track bias on her return at Newmarket, and she emerged from the fog at Goodwood last time, charging home to take it up close home and win well on soft ground.

"She has only gone up 2lb for that neck win over 7f and the step up to 1m for the first time must be a massive help on run-style and pedigree. She is by sprinter Dandy Man but the dam was a 1m6f winner, and she is a half-sister to the 2m scorer Fleurman."

No. 3 (2) Artistic Star (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: "Artistic Star opened up at 14/1 in four places on Wednesday, and I managed to snaffle a bit of that - yet another aftertime alert, soz - but I am more than happy to press up at 8.4 or bigger now. I was expecting around 6/1, and the opening prices on Wednesday were just plain wrong. In fact, I would advise you take the Sportsbook's 15/2 if it is still there when you read this. That's the best play."

No. 16 (29) Frankness SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 90

Mark Milligan: "Frankness looked very much a sprinter to keep on side at Goodwood last time and the excellent Harry davies retains his partnership with her in this much more competitive affair.

"She'll probably need to step forward again here, and this is one of the most fiercely contested handicaps we've seen all week, but Frankness is very much on an upward curve and hopefully her high draw 29 will prove a benefit."

