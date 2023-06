Aimeric on the upgrade

No. 17 (1) Aimeric SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 96

We're past the halfway mark at Royal Ascot and day four gives us another three excellent handicaps to aim at, starting with the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at 15:40.

This has the makings of an absolute belter, with plenty of these handicaps having been around a while and capable of smart form, while there's a smattering of unexposed sorts who have yet to fully reveal their hands to the assessor.

Right towards the top of that list is Charlie Appleby's Al Nafir, who cost a fortune and is a brother to the stable's top-class performer Ghaiyyath.

The selection comes here on the back of a layoff but was well on the up when last seen and should go well, though he's at the head of the market now and I'm going to take him on with another unexposed runner, Roger Varian's Aimeric.

He looked a horse to follow when taking a Doncaster handicap on his return to action earlier this month, form that looks strong with both the third and fourth having run well since.

The stable also fields the promising Nagano, who is another that makes appeal, but this looks a tough as he makes his first start in 664 and it would be some training performance to have him ready to win this off that sort of layoff.

With fitness on his side, I'm taking Aimeric to be that bit straighter than his stable companion.

No. 2 (28) Jackie Oh (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 102

Regular readers of my column will know I was very keen on Jackie Oh for the Irish 1000 Guineas last month, but she wasn't quite good enough for that and she could well make much more impact in handicap company for the 1m Sandringham Stakes at 17:00.

Aidan O'Brien's daughter of Galileo only made her debut in March, where she won the same maiden taken by last year's Oaks winner Tuesday, and I suspect hopes are still high at Ballydoyle that this filly will make more of an impact in Group races as the season progresses.

Indeed, she still holds a trio of Group 1 entries later in the summer and if she's to have any hope of being competitive in those she needs to be going very close here off what could be a lenient opening mark of 102.

This is wide-open, though, as you'd expect, with any number of progressive fillies in the line-up.

The draw may well play a part too, though from what we've seen of the straight-track races so far this week (I'm writing this before Thursday's racing), there doesn't look to be any notable bias.

Hopefully, Jackie Oh has enough pace on her side to take her into the race and I'm confident she'll put up a big effort if that's the case.

No. 16 (29) Frankness SBK 17/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 90

Speaking of talented fillies who could be on a good mark, Frankness also fits that bill the closing 5f Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes at 18:10.

Andrew Balding's daughter of Frankel doesn't really have the pedigree of a sprinter, but it's dropping back to sprint trips that appears to have been the making of her and she should have enough tactical speed to cope with 5f at the first attempt.

She was inconvenienced by wide draws at Chester on her first two tries sprinting this season but found things panning much better at Goodwood last time, where she took a handicap in commanding style.

Frankness looked very much a sprinter to keep on side there and the excellent Harry davies retains his partnership with her in this much more competitive affair.

She'll probably need to step forward again here, and this is one of the most fiercely contested handicaps we've seen all week, but Frankness is very much on an upward curve and hopefully her high draw 29 will prove a benefit.

